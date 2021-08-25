New Battlefield 2042 Report Has Fans Worried

✖

A new Battlefield 2042 report has fans looking forward to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game worried about what the state of the game at its release will be and what its future holds. The report comes the way of prominent Battlefield 2042 insider Tom Henderson, who has been at the forefront of Battlefield 2042 reports and leaks since before the game was officially revealed a few months ago.

According to Henderson, a hacker recently relayed word that Battlefield 2042 cheats are already being advertised and driving a lot of interest months before the game is even available. To this end, the hacker claims the game is "f****d."

"I recently spoke with a hacker provider about Battlefield 2042 cheats already being advertised etc., he replied, 'Yeah, that game is f****d. We have seen a 400% rise in website traffic and sign-ups in August over July, with a large amount of that coming from Battlefield 2042 searches'," said Henderson.

As we previously reported, Battlefield 2042 will supposedly make use of an anti-cheat at release, but it sounds like it may not be enough. That said, it remains to be seen if this will be the case. Hackers and cheaters are inevitable. They plague every popular online competitive game. However, they plague others, like Warzone and Rainbow Six Siege, much more than they plague games like Apex Legends and Fortnite. From the sounds of it, Battlefield 2042 could fall into the latter category, but for now, all we can do is wait and see.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on October 22, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on all things Battlefield 2042 -- including not just all of the latest rumors, reports, and leaks, but all of the latest official news -- click here.