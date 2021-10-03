Battlefield 2042 Insider Shoots Down Delay Rumors

Within recent days, a series of new rumors have started to emerge suggesting that Electronic Arts and developer DICE could delay Battlefield 2042 into 2022. If true, this would mark the second delay that the game has received over the past month, and would surely be a big blow to fans who were looking to finally get their hands on the title in November. Fortunately, according to one insider who has had reputable Battlefield 2042 information in the past, no such delay should be in the cards.

In a recent tweet from Tom Henderson, who is an insider that has been privy to Battlefield 2042 details over the course of 2021, rumors of an additional delay for the game are completely unfounded. Henderson said that the main reason those at EA and DICE wouldn’t delay the title again is simply because they believe it’s very much ready to launch. “Everyone I’ve [spoken] to [says] it will release November 19 regardless of the beta because the team is confident it’s ready,” Henderson said in a recent message on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reddit post about #BATTLEFIELD2042 being delayed to March 2022 is bullshit.



Everyone I've spoke to say it will release Nov 19 regardless of the BETA because the team is confident it's ready. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 3, 2021

While he sounds very confident in the info he has received involving the launch of Battlefield 2042 next month, Henderson did add the caveat that there’s always a chance that the game could get pushed into 2022. Given how many games have been delayed over the course of 2020 and 2021, largely due to constraints that have come about in the wake of the global pandemic, it’s hardly a surprise for any title to see its launch pushed back at this point. Still, in the case of Battlefield 2042, Henderson thinks that fans shouldn’t have to worry about the game arriving any later than its launch date next month.

If you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Battlefield 2042 is set to release on November 19 and will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. The game’s open beta is also set to kick off next week and will open for all players on October 8.

Do you think that Battlefield 2042 will end up releasing on time, or is there a chance that it could slip into 2022? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.