Battlefield 2042 Fans Divided Over New Leaked Feature

A new Battlefield 2042 leak has Battlefield fans looking forward to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game divided. The leak comes courtesy of the game’s files and dataminers who have been digging through these files for anything interesting, and it reveals a feature that looks like it will be added before the game releases. And as you can see via the tweet below, it involves the End-of-Round screen.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Battlefield dataminer Temporyal revealed that it looks like DICE will add a “Players of the Match” screen at the end of games that will be squad-indepedent. In other words, it will highlight the three best players in the game, no matter what team they are on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The End-of-Round screen in Battlefield 2042 might feature three ‘Players of the Match’ (squad-independent). Specialists have victory poses with 15 voice lines,” said Temporyal.

The End-of-Round screen in #Battlefield 2042 might feature three "Players of the Match" (squad-independent). Specialists have victory poses with 15 voice lines.



More details:



🔹 Squad Highlights & Statistics

🔹 Awards & Ranks

🔹 Weekly Missions & Battle Pass Progress



Example: pic.twitter.com/u7WDaQVQ0E — temporyal (@temporyal) October 20, 2021

So, what’s the problem? Well, for some, there’s no problem. However, others aren’t happy with the leak and how it seemingly places. more “focus on individualism.” Meanwhile, others are simply unimpressed with the execution of the feature.

“So three top individuals instead of one top squad? Sounds like yet another example of how this game is moving away from focusing on teamwork and squad play, instead emphasizing individual and solo play,” reads one reply to the tweet above.

Every new detail just looks worse and worse lol need to delay this crap — Bob-E Wil_son (@Bobby_Wilson24) October 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/theWiseToucan/status/1450841126743781380

So 3 top individuals instead of 1 top squad? Sounds like yet another example of how this game is moving away from focusing on teamwork and squad play, instead emphasizing individual and solo play. — I Am D (@D50433128) October 20, 2021

As Temporyal notes, none of this is final. In other words, take it with a grain of salt. As for a traditional scoreboard, right now there’s nothing in the files that suggests it exists in the game.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new leak? Does DICE need to tweak this to focus more on teams and less on individuals?