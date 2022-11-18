Battlefield 2042 Reveals New Season 3 Map

Battlefield 2042 players got a fresh look at the game's new map, Spearhead, that's planned for Season 3. Set in Sweden, this map is a first of its kind for the Battlefield franchise with vast outdoor areas to fight in alongside automated manufacturing facilities to maneuver in. Season 3 is scheduled to launch on November 22nd with this map and more, so players will soon be able to experience it and the rest of the Season 3 contents firsthand.

Season 3: Escalation is the official name of the next season featured in the trailer below from Electronic Arts that was shared this week. Compared to some of the other maps in Battlefield 2042 which are quite large and often feature fights in wide, open areas, this one is a "CQC-focused map," according to EA. It's still big, but as evidenced by the maze-like areas outside and the busy interiors "featuring two fully automated megafactories," it should make for a bit of a closer fight that players have been asking for.

Of course, the map is just part of the Season 3 plans. Weapons and a new tank are coming, too, along with another Specialist for players to utilize.

"Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Come face to face with the enemy and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons. Deploy as new Specialist Zain and flush out your enemies with his teamwork skills, XM370A semi-automatic airburst rifle, and faster health recharge upon a kill. Gain an edge with new railgun tech in the EMKV90-TOR tank and Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun, and give the enemy both barrels – simultaneously – with the high powered NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun."

Battlefield 2042 took a while to get its seasonals structure up and running, but now that Season 3 is about out, it seems like things are finally moving along at a more agreeable pace. The game's next season just so happens to follow the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 which just released this week, so it seems the two franchises will once again be clashing with each other in the near future.

For those who want to take Battlefield on-the-go, know that there's a Battlefield Mobile beta gradually rolling out for people to try.