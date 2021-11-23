Shroud Calls Out Battlefield 2042 Over Missing Basic Feature

Since the game’s release last week, Battlefield 2042 has received significant backlash for missing a number of expected features. Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has now joined that chorus, calling out one bizarre omission from the game: a scoreboard. During a recent stream, Shroud took DICE’s new game to task, sharing his unhappiness with the omission, as well as some of the other choices made during the game’s development. Like so many other gamers at the moment, it seems that Shroud isn’t happy with Battlefield 2042 as it currently stands.

“Bros, this game doesn’t even have a scoreboard. Yeah, I don’t know what the f**k they were thinking with that. I don’t know man. I feel like a lot of this game is them trying to be like innovative and different, and it kinda f**ked up,” Shroud said during the stream.

Of course, Shroud is hardly the only one unhappy with Battlefield 2042‘s missing features. Despite releasing just a few days ago, the game is already one of the worst-reviewed games in the history of Steam, with many reviewers on the platform calling it out as “unfinished.” Clearly, a lot of people feel like the game was rushed to market when there were still a lot of elements that should have been in the game at launch, including the scoreboard.

Shroud’s comments about the game trying to be “innovative and different” channel some of the reports that came out about the game prior to release. Apparently, the game had a pretty difficult development, leading to conflicts about the game’s direction. Those reports first came from industry insider Tom Henderson, and it seems that whatever EA and DICE were trying with this game has not worked for a lot of players.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

