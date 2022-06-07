Battlefield 2042 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
Battlefield 2042 has released a huge new patch across all platforms today ahead of the upcoming Season 1 launch. The patch includes hundreds of different fixes, tweaks, and changes that touch on just about every aspect of the struggling shooter. Battlefield 2042 Update 1.0.0 looks to be a serious effort, alongside the impending season launching, to turn things around by the developer.
In case you somehow missed it, Battlefield 2042 has struggled to maintain players since first launching last year, and DICE even dropped development support for a major new mode introduced in the title, Hazard Zone, just recently. It's hard to say whether the update and Season 1 will improve Battlefield 2042's fortunes, but it also seems like there's basically nowhere to go but up from where it currently stands.
You can check out the full patch notes for Battlefield 2042 Update 1.0.0, straight from the source, below:
General
Voice Chat Channel is now greyed out in the Social Menu when Voice Chat is turned On, but you are unable to switch channels
Online IDs are now displayed in the rewards screen after End of Round when VoIP is enabled
Resolved instances where players could be Squad or Team switched outside of their Party
Quitting an ongoing match no longer automatically puts you back into the matchmaking queue
Resolved Mouse Raw Input Settings sometimes reverting
Resolved instances where switching to Fullscreen would cause the Borderless Window setting to not work on a second monitor
Added missing Voice indicators on Xbox Series X|S when unplugging/plugging in a headset to the controller
Closing the Pause menu no longer briefly shows the hangar lobby background
When disabling Social Communication options via Console, Text-to-speech and Speech-to-text options will now automatically be greyed out in-game
Resolved a flickering microphone indicator when clicking on the VoIP:Party button in the Social screen
Resolved instances where keyboard input was lost and the game window couldn't be focused after alt+tabbing out of game
Resolved instances where in-game QR codes could not be scanned due to resolution issues
Resolved instances where players couldn't be revived at the base of ziplines
Fixed an issue that caused Kill Cards to no longer display attachment names and icons after the first kill
Player nametags are no longer visible before the player models itself becomes visible to other players
Takedown kills now trigger an XP event
Claiming a control panel (ex. sliding doors) now triggers an XP event
Killing an enemy who recently wounded or killed a squadmate now triggers an XP event
Providing smoke cover in which teammates are healed or revived now triggers an XP event
Reviving, healing, repairing or resupplying a squadmate now provides more XP
Damaging an enemy vehicle now triggers an XP event
Providing smoke cover for squadmates who kill enemies or covering enemies who are killed now triggers an assist XP event
Getting a triple kill now triggers an XP event
When an enemy vehicle you recently damaged is destroyed by a teammate, and this kills occupants it will now trigger an assist XP event
Killing an enemy with a headshot now triggers an XP event
Always Traversal Sprint has been added as an option under the Controller tab
A Chat Log Visibility option has been added to allow setting the default visibility mode of the chat log (SHOW, WHEN ACTIVE or HIDE). This option is available under Display > Hud General
Battlefield Portal
Resolved instances where users could become stuck in an infinite sliding animation after exiting a moving Quad Bike
Fixed instances where the ESC button failed to bring up the Pause menu
Resolved instances of crashes when joining an in-progress match in Battlefield Portal
Fixed an issue on Valparaiso where vehicles could spawn underground in the lower US HQ
Fixed an issue on Caspian Border where the T-90 at Capture Point E1 would repeatedly respawn
Fixed an issue on Caspian Border where the player spawned Out of Bounds when deploying in a tank at the US HQ
Fixed an issue on El-Alamein and Arica Harbor where it wasn't possible to vault through certain windows
Resolved instances where AI-driven tanks were getting stuck on cover assets
We've fixed further locations across all Classic era maps where players could get stuck
We've fixed further instances of floating assets and misaligned rocks/cliffs across all Classic era maps
Fixed an issue that would cause vehicles to sometimes stutter on Arica Harbour while driving at high speeds
AI Soldiers
Made further balance changes to AI difficulty and behavior
Fixed an issue where AI Soldiers only targeted the Recon Drone using the Recoilless M5
Fixed an issue where AI Soldiers were shooting above the target when using the Recoilless M5
Fixed an issue where AI using Barrage Missiles weapons from a vehicle are too accurate versus air vehicles
Fixed an issue where AI teams were sometimes uneven in Solo/Coop
Fixed an issue where AI got stuck in helicopters. AI will now bail out of helicopters when the vehicle gets stuck
Fixed an issue where AI soldiers were crouching too frequently
Added new AI Helicopter behaviors, including helicopter strafe runs
It's now possible to be in a squad with AI in Solo/Coop
Fixed a mismatch for AI between their bullet traces and hit positions in high-rate shooting
Gadgets
Pathing for thrown grenades has been improved
The EMP Grenade now affects the Insertion Beacon, SG-36 Sentry Gun and APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel
Fixed an issue with the Repair Tool where repair progress would disappear during repair
Resolved instances where the Med-Pen wasn't available for use
Resolved a bug where a weapon would fire while equipping an IBA Armor Plate
Resolved rare instances where Ammo Crates didn't provide ammo
Resolved the Prox Sensor floating after the vehicle it was thrown on moves away
The FXM-33 AA Missile's lock-on timer is now consistent between maps
Smoke Grenade effects can no longer be negated by opening the Collections menu
Using the SOFLAM Designator now gives Assist XP after a designated vehicle has been destroyed by a friendly
The SOFLAM Designator lock-on now correctly disappear after the vehicle is destroyed
Resolved instances where spotting enemy soldiers with the SOFLAM Designator wasn't always working as intended
Instances where C5 couldn't be detonated while in water will longer happen
Maps & Modes
We have reduced the total number of Air Attack vehicles that can be active at any time to 1 per team
- This change applies to both Conquest and Breakthrough, and is not active in Battlefield Portal modes, nor on the Classic era or Breakaway maps
- The MV-38 Condor and the Mi-240 Super Hind are also not impacted by this change
In Conquest we have increased the number of in-world vehicles you'll encounter across all maps
We've made countless smaller improvements across all maps such as updating lighting, improving audio and visual effects, and removing glitches
Fixed an issue on Breakaway where planes clip through terrain while Out of Bounds
Fixed an issue where a whiteout effect followed by terrain textures appearing low resolution on Breakaway while playing Conquest with 128 players
Fixed an issue on Breakaway where you could stay on the radar dome due to extended collision after using the Grappling Hook
Fixed an issue on Discarded where you could fall under the map after deploying for the first time
Fixed an invisible wall near E3 capture point on Hourglass
Using the Grappling Hook inside an elevator on Hourglass should no longer kill the player
Fixed an issue where projectiles could pass through trucks on Kaleidoscope
Fixed and issue across all maps where the first deploy could cause you to spawn out of bounds
Fixed an issue which allowed players to re-enter the deployment Condor
Proning or jumping while on the A2 platform in Orbital will no longer glitch the player
Resolved instances on Renewal where players couldn't be revived if killed by an explosive in an elevator
Fixed an issue a Hazard Zone issue on Breakaway where it would be difficult to enter the helicopter for extraction
Fixed an issue where a Tuk Tuk was spawning on Discarded while playing Hazard Zone
Reduced the rate at which repeat Voice Over lines can occur during the last Sector in Breakthrough
Added a UI Widget for Breakthrough that informs defenders of being spotted when the last sector is lost
Hazard Zone Data Drives are now visible in the world by default. This removes the need to use the Data Drive Scanner
Soldier
We've improved netcode for bullets hit detection on moving soldiers as well as when changing states or stance. This includes more consistent hit detection against Sundance when they are flying with the wingsuit.
Resolved a broken traversal sprint animation after spamming the jump button
Performing a takedown on another player performing a takedown will no longer result in a broken animation
Resolved an issue that could cause loss of input after traversing a ladder while using crouch and sprint at the same time
Resolved instances of missing character hands while in first person after deploy
Resolved bugged character movements when a player is prone inside a moving elevator
Resolved camera spinning when being downed on a moving LATV
Resolved instances of incorrect damage when falling from high distances
It's now possible to jump off a ladder by crouching
Resolved glitchy movement in prone while in a crater which also prevented deploying gadgets
The Press Button animation no longer plays twice when pressed
Fixed an issue where movement penalty speed after jump landing didn't trigger
The left hand no longer twitches while in first person when going from prone ADS, to standing ADS
Resolved a broken hand animation after sprinting into a wall while holding a grenade
Resolved instances of the camera clipping with the ground while inside a tornado
Resolved a stuttering animation when transitioning from petting Ranger back to soldier
Resolved a broken grenade throwing animation while vaulting
Fixed instances where parachutes didn't deploy as intended
Switching to/from prone when having a grenade cooked no longer causes the grenade to be thrown
The throwing animation no longer loops when keeping the throw button pressed while in water
Resolved instances of being able to clip through objects after climbing a ladder
Resolved some instances where players were unable to ADS
Resolved choppy movements while crawling up slopes while downed
Resolved a misaligned camera when downed and looking at an attacking players
Resolved a misaligned camera after being revived
Resolved glitched ragdoll physics during death animations
Zipline travel is no longer interrupted by vehicles standing directly below it
Improved the melee bash animation and Added facial animation when performing a melee bash
You can no longer melee while throwing a grenade, which could cause visual glitching
Fixed an issue where a "No Ammo" visual message would appear while you still have ammo left
Players should no longer take explosion damage through walls
Resolved an issue where the player's camera could sometimes clip through the ground or objects while prone
Resolved an issue where players didn't get sent back to the deploy screen when getting killed when piloting a remotely controlled vehicle such as the EOD Bot
You will no longer sometimes get ejected from vehicles while driving through shallow water
You are now able to ADS directly after deploying a parachute
Being affected by a storm should no longer block ADS or Fire input
Dead or friendly soldiers will no longer sometimes block bullets
Sprinting to the side no longer causes a static first person while in third person it appears as no longer sprinting
It's now possible to crawl while prone under obstacles which have enough space, such as some vehicles
Optimizations have been made to enable showing higher quality animations on soldiers
Specialists
Angel
Resolved a bug where a stuck Loadout Crate would kill players passing underneath it
The Loadout Crate no longer floats while deployed in smoke
The Armor icon is no longer visible for the Supply Bag
Armor is no longer mentioned in Angels Loadout Crate description
Boris
The SG-36 Sentry Gun now gets destroyed during the Rocket Launch or Explosion events on Orbital
The SG-36 Sentry Gun no longer hovers in the air when the object it was placed on is destroyed
The SG-36 Sentry Gun now gets destroyed when the Colossal Wall event triggers on Discarded
The SG-36 Sentry Gun preview no longer shows as green when placing it in an enemy controlled Sector in Breakthrough
Resolved some instances where the SG-36 Sentry Gun couldn't be deployed on smooth surfaces
The SG-36 Sentry Gun can no longer be deployed in elevators
Casper
Buttons on the OV-P Recon Drone now correctly display on the first deploy
The OV-P Recon Drone HUD no longer overlaps with the Objective HUD
Dozer
It's no longer possible to float mid-air while crouching while having the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield deployed
Resolved instances where Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield could block direct hits from tank shells
Falck
The S21 Syrette Pistol can now correctly heal players in prone position
The S21 Syrette Pistol can no longer incorrectly heal enemies while in a smoke screen
The "Plus" hit indicator for the S21 Syrette Pistol no longer shows while at full health
Resolved an issue where sometimes a friendly Falck player would be listed in the Kill Feed when healing a friendly just before they are killed
Irish
Deploying Irish's Gadgets no longer makes them inaccurately show as at 50% cooldown in the inventory
The DCS Deployable Cover can no longer block elevator doors
Mackay
You will no longer get stuck while grappling against the ship's elevators on Discarded
The Grappling Hook now has the correct animation when attached to a moving vehicle
Resolved an issue where players could get stuck when grappling thin floors from below
Resolved an issue that prevented the Grappling Hook from being used inside bushes
Resolved a broken animation when jumping in water and using the Grappling Hook just before landing
Rao
Rao's hands no longer flicker when using the Cyber Warfare Suite while prone
Sundance
The Smart Explosives cooldown no longer resets when switching between Explosives
Gliding and entering the MAV vehicle mid air no longer causes death when leaving the vehicle
Resolved instances of the Wingsuit showing visual twitching
Fixed an issue where Sundance did not take fall damage after hitting the ground from high altitudes
Sundance's EMP Field Smart Explosive has been removed to simplify their Speciality
The Wingsuit has been adjusted so it's easier to maneuver, while reducing the overall flight time
- Reduced initial velocity boost when deploying from low heights
- Increased velocity when deploying from greater heights
- Adjusted elevation gain when pulling up to prevent getting higher up than the original starting position
- Adjusted pitch turn angles to make it easier to pull up easier when going at high speeds
- The hitbox while Wingsuiting has been improved
UI/HUD
Gadget Hit and Kill markers are now properly present when damaging
Fixed a bug where soldier health visuals weren't visible as a passenger in a vehicle
The nearby revivers widget now updates until the player is done being revived
The Nearby Medic Widget has been updated to improve accuracy
Resolved instances where Squad Made Icons didn't shrink after deploy
Control Points now display in the correct color in the Commorose
Resolved Location and Danger pings not showing in the World Log
Fixed an issue which would cause an extra space to appear next to weapon names within the Kill Feed
Vehicles
Fixed an issue that caused ping locations to be inaccurate when using the chase camera in aircraft
Fixed an issue that was causing excessive jitter when in cockpit view on jet planes
Repositioned the rearview camera alignment for aircraft
Fixed an issue where the camera would clip with aircraft while using ADS on the ground
Fixed an issue which prevented heavy ground vehicle weapon recoil from applying when firing low-impulse guns
Fixed an issue where the lock-on UI would sometimes not appear on enemy vehicles
Fixed an issue that was preventing players from entering the Polaris Sportsman from specific angles
Fixed an issue that was causing the cooldown on the vehicle deploy screen not display accurately
Made improvements to the landing of helicopters, who should not explode as easily when touching the ground at landing speeds
Fixed an issue that was causing the 3rd person ADS camera to break while piloting aircraft
Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause tank turrets and other parts to be invisible after exiting the vehicle.
Tanks would sometimes have the wrong equipment setup in some seats, this no longer happens
Fixed an issue causing strange helicopter behavior when flying in underground-type areas
On rare occasions vehicles would sometimes vanish from the collection screen. This has been fixed
The Crosshair dot for transport vehicles should now be visible
40mm GL Projectiles should now be replenished while holding down fire
Fixed an issue where vehicle tooltips would not display on the first deployment
Exiting a vehicle that is in water should no longer sometimes cause players to fall through the map
Missiles from aircraft would sometimes loop around targets. They now head straight for them with unbridled rage
Fixed a tech hang that would sometimes occur when flying a helicopter upside down and exiting it moments before crashing
Fixed an issue which would sometimes cause the Plus Menu to not be openable while in a passenger seat of a vehicle
Fixed an issue where a weapon could be seen through the driver seat of the 4x4 Utility
Fixed an issue that caused vehicle weapons with near detonation such as the 60mm Flak Weapon Pod to detonate when getting close to certain gadgets
There was an unwanted muzzle explosion on Helicopter TOW Missile and Air-to-Ground Missiles that has been removed
Improved the visuals of the Polaris Sportsman suspension
AH-64GX Apache Warchief
Fixed an issue that would cause the AH-64GX Apache Warchief's missile pod to be invisible when landing and exiting the vehicle
EBAA Wildcat
The Lock-on crosshair no longer enters a broken state while switching between the primary and secondary weapons in the EBAA Wildcat
Found an extra gear in the engine of the EBAA Wildcat, giving it an easier time driving uphill
Fixed an issue where the EBAA Wildcat's 40mm Grenade Launcher would have misaligned projectiles
KA-520 Super Hokum
Fixed an issue where the Rocket pods remained on the 3D model of the KA-520 Super Hokum after equipping the 30mm cannon
LATV4 Recon
Fixed an issue where the LATV4 Recon turret does not move when another player is controlling it
Fixed an issue with the LATV4 Recon minigun which would sometimes lose its audio while spinning
Fixed an issue where you could continue to fire the LATV4 Recon minigun while in its overheat state during a lock-on
Fixed an issue which would cause soldiers to clip through the LATV4 Recon's wheels. No more wheelies.
Fixed an issue which would cause the LATV4 Recon to question the laws of physics and lose gravitational force while exiting the vehicle when it's upside down
LATV4 Recon Mastery should now always correctly track T1 Mastery progress
Fixed an issue where ping would sometimes not work in driver seats for vehicles with driver weapons
LCAA Hovercraft
You can no longer swim through the LCAA hovercraft
MAV
The headlights on the MAV would sometimes flicker, causing a little disco disco time. We have resolved the MAV lights going disco disco.
The Dot crosshair is no longer visible for passengers in the MAV
You no longer have to repeatedly hit E to exit the MAV
Fixed an issue that caused explosives to not benefit from the rear weakspot damage modifier on the EBAA Wildcat, T28 and the MAV
On Hourglass, the MAV could sometimes get stuck in a hole within sector B on Breakthrough, resulting in players unable to exit. This hole should no longer cause claustrophobic panic
The MAV now appears with the correct categorisation within the world log
The destroyed hulk of the MAV no longer appears as friendly vehicle on the minimap
Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent you from exiting the MAV while it's driving backwards
Mi-240 Super Hind
Attempting to exit the Mi-240 Super Hind as a passenger was sometimes problematic. This should now be a much smoother experience
MV38-Condor
Fixed an issue where tooltips would not always display while piloting the MV38-Condor
Weapons
Projectile speeds for all DMR's and LMG's has been increased
Shotgun Cone spread has been adjusted to improve consistency of hits
Improved pellet dispersion for Shotguns
All Underbarrel Attachments, excluding the AK-24 and SFAR-M GL, now have reduced reload times from 3.8 -> 3 seconds
Shotgun Ammo for the Masterkey Attachment can now be replenished via Ammo Crates as expected
Bolt Action Rifles now have identical Aim Assist as other weapons, this excludes Snap Settings
Tracer effects for Bolt Action rifles are now thicker to increase their visibility at long range
Fixed an issue where the crosshair would sometimes vanish upon revive
Fixed an issue where the crosshair would sometimes disappear when swapping sights
Fixed an issue where the reload and the ammo count resets while switching magazines in the Plus Menu
Aim Assist is no longer present for Sniper Rifles in hip fire
The Hold Breath breath mechanic for Bolt Action Rifles has its duration extended
Fixed broken animations that could occur after shooting and immediately running with a Sniper Rifle
Attachments in the Plus Menu no longer display a 0 in their icon when depleting the last magazine on that weapon
You can now reload during vaults that don't require both hands
Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect weapon movements while sprinting and reloading at the same time
Controller Trigger inputs are now more responsive when firing. This means you no longer need to fully release the trigger for a weapon to stop firing, or being able fire again.
Character hands should no longer clip through the M5A3 while using the ADS after the deploy animation
Underslung Shotgun and Grenade Launcher weapon sounds are no longer affected by other attachments on the primary weapons
AK-24
AK-24 Anti-Materiel Rounds now do correct damage at 20m
The Masterkey Underbarrel Attachment on the AK12 no longer incorrectly resets
M5A3
The projectile of the M5A3's 40mm Incendiary attachment is now correctly visible during the reload animation
NTW-50
NTW-50 High Power Rounds now cause intended damage
Added missing shell ejection effects for the NTW-50
PBX-45
Reload time for the PBX-45 has been decreased from 3.1 -> 2.3 seconds
PKP-BP
Removed the unintended Single Fire mode on the PKP-BP
PP-29
The PP-29 now displays the correct ammo count for Subsonic Rounds
SWS-10
Resolved visual issues on the SWS-10 when using the Farstrike skin
Weapon Attachments
The SFAR Warhawk Compensator now has the correct modifiers
Fixed a spelling error on the Type 4 Heavy Suppressor
Fixed an issue where the Laser Sight and Flashlight could sometimes end up in a broken state after entering vehicles
Fixed Type 4 Heavy Suppressor and PB Heavy Suppressor incorrect modifier values
Fixed an issue where the Ghost Hybrid 1.25-2.5X had the wrong zoom level within the Collection menu
Fixed an issue that would cause the Plus Menu to break when equipping the Masterkey attachment
Fixed an issue where the AC42 Iron Sights could be blurry
Champion Muzzle Brake is now attached properly to the PBX-45
Warhawk Compensator is now properly attached to the MP9 icon on the deploy screen
Underbarrel Attachments no longer affect weapon Deploy / Undeploy times
Fixed an issue where some weapons would display incorrect reloading animations
The bipod on the DSR-1 should now properly visually attach to surfaces
Fixed some weapons displaying wrong ammo counts for specific magazines
Weapon names now appear in the Kill Log and Kill Cards when eliminating players while using an Underbarrel Attachments
Resolved a bug where the melee takedown sound wouldn't play for the victim
Added unique impact sounds for melee Hatchets and Clubs0comments
Performing a melee attack when switching to weapons/gadgets no longer incorrectly causes the weapon/gadgets art to display
Resolved a visual glitch when performing a takedown with the Survivalist's Edge
As noted above, Battlefield 2042 Update 1.0.0 is now available. More broadly, the video game is currently available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Season 1 is expected to begin soon, though no definitive date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Battlefield video game right here.
What do you think of the latest Battlefield 2042 patch? Are you looking forward to the launch of Battlefield 2042 Season 1?