Battlefield 2042 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Battlefield 2042 has released a huge new patch across all platforms today ahead of the upcoming Season 1 launch. The patch includes hundreds of different fixes, tweaks, and changes that touch on just about every aspect of the struggling shooter. Battlefield 2042 Update 1.0.0 looks to be a serious effort, alongside the impending season launching, to turn things around by the developer.

In case you somehow missed it, Battlefield 2042 has struggled to maintain players since first launching last year, and DICE even dropped development support for a major new mode introduced in the title, Hazard Zone, just recently. It's hard to say whether the update and Season 1 will improve Battlefield 2042's fortunes, but it also seems like there's basically nowhere to go but up from where it currently stands.

(Photo: DICE)

You can check out the full patch notes for Battlefield 2042 Update 1.0.0, straight from the source, below:

General

Voice Chat Channel is now greyed out in the Social Menu when Voice Chat is turned On, but you are unable to switch channels

Online IDs are now displayed in the rewards screen after End of Round when VoIP is enabled

Resolved instances where players could be Squad or Team switched outside of their Party

Quitting an ongoing match no longer automatically puts you back into the matchmaking queue

Resolved Mouse Raw Input Settings sometimes reverting

Resolved instances where switching to Fullscreen would cause the Borderless Window setting to not work on a second monitor

Added missing Voice indicators on Xbox Series X|S when unplugging/plugging in a headset to the controller

Closing the Pause menu no longer briefly shows the hangar lobby background

When disabling Social Communication options via Console, Text-to-speech and Speech-to-text options will now automatically be greyed out in-game

Resolved a flickering microphone indicator when clicking on the VoIP:Party button in the Social screen

Resolved instances where keyboard input was lost and the game window couldn't be focused after alt+tabbing out of game

Resolved instances where in-game QR codes could not be scanned due to resolution issues

Resolved instances where players couldn't be revived at the base of ziplines

Fixed an issue that caused Kill Cards to no longer display attachment names and icons after the first kill

Player nametags are no longer visible before the player models itself becomes visible to other players

Takedown kills now trigger an XP event

Claiming a control panel (ex. sliding doors) now triggers an XP event

Killing an enemy who recently wounded or killed a squadmate now triggers an XP event

Providing smoke cover in which teammates are healed or revived now triggers an XP event

Reviving, healing, repairing or resupplying a squadmate now provides more XP

Damaging an enemy vehicle now triggers an XP event

Providing smoke cover for squadmates who kill enemies or covering enemies who are killed now triggers an assist XP event

Getting a triple kill now triggers an XP event

When an enemy vehicle you recently damaged is destroyed by a teammate, and this kills occupants it will now trigger an assist XP event

Killing an enemy with a headshot now triggers an XP event

Always Traversal Sprint has been added as an option under the Controller tab

A Chat Log Visibility option has been added to allow setting the default visibility mode of the chat log (SHOW, WHEN ACTIVE or HIDE). This option is available under Display > Hud General

Battlefield Portal

Resolved instances where users could become stuck in an infinite sliding animation after exiting a moving Quad Bike

Fixed instances where the ESC button failed to bring up the Pause menu

Resolved instances of crashes when joining an in-progress match in Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue on Valparaiso where vehicles could spawn underground in the lower US HQ

Fixed an issue on Caspian Border where the T-90 at Capture Point E1 would repeatedly respawn

Fixed an issue on Caspian Border where the player spawned Out of Bounds when deploying in a tank at the US HQ

Fixed an issue on El-Alamein and Arica Harbor where it wasn't possible to vault through certain windows

Resolved instances where AI-driven tanks were getting stuck on cover assets

We've fixed further locations across all Classic era maps where players could get stuck

We've fixed further instances of floating assets and misaligned rocks/cliffs across all Classic era maps

Fixed an issue that would cause vehicles to sometimes stutter on Arica Harbour while driving at high speeds

AI Soldiers

Made further balance changes to AI difficulty and behavior

Fixed an issue where AI Soldiers only targeted the Recon Drone using the Recoilless M5

Fixed an issue where AI Soldiers were shooting above the target when using the Recoilless M5

Fixed an issue where AI using Barrage Missiles weapons from a vehicle are too accurate versus air vehicles

Fixed an issue where AI teams were sometimes uneven in Solo/Coop

Fixed an issue where AI got stuck in helicopters. AI will now bail out of helicopters when the vehicle gets stuck

Fixed an issue where AI soldiers were crouching too frequently

Added new AI Helicopter behaviors, including helicopter strafe runs

It's now possible to be in a squad with AI in Solo/Coop

Fixed a mismatch for AI between their bullet traces and hit positions in high-rate shooting

Gadgets

Pathing for thrown grenades has been improved

The EMP Grenade now affects the Insertion Beacon, SG-36 Sentry Gun and APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

Fixed an issue with the Repair Tool where repair progress would disappear during repair

Resolved instances where the Med-Pen wasn't available for use

Resolved a bug where a weapon would fire while equipping an IBA Armor Plate

Resolved rare instances where Ammo Crates didn't provide ammo

Resolved the Prox Sensor floating after the vehicle it was thrown on moves away

The FXM-33 AA Missile's lock-on timer is now consistent between maps

Smoke Grenade effects can no longer be negated by opening the Collections menu

Using the SOFLAM Designator now gives Assist XP after a designated vehicle has been destroyed by a friendly

The SOFLAM Designator lock-on now correctly disappear after the vehicle is destroyed

Resolved instances where spotting enemy soldiers with the SOFLAM Designator wasn't always working as intended

Instances where C5 couldn't be detonated while in water will longer happen

Maps & Modes

We have reduced the total number of Air Attack vehicles that can be active at any time to 1 per team

This change applies to both Conquest and Breakthrough, and is not active in Battlefield Portal modes, nor on the Classic era or Breakaway maps

The MV-38 Condor and the Mi-240 Super Hind are also not impacted by this change

In Conquest we have increased the number of in-world vehicles you'll encounter across all maps

We've made countless smaller improvements across all maps such as updating lighting, improving audio and visual effects, and removing glitches

Fixed an issue on Breakaway where planes clip through terrain while Out of Bounds

Fixed an issue where a whiteout effect followed by terrain textures appearing low resolution on Breakaway while playing Conquest with 128 players

Fixed an issue on Breakaway where you could stay on the radar dome due to extended collision after using the Grappling Hook

Fixed an issue on Discarded where you could fall under the map after deploying for the first time

Fixed an invisible wall near E3 capture point on Hourglass

Using the Grappling Hook inside an elevator on Hourglass should no longer kill the player

Fixed an issue where projectiles could pass through trucks on Kaleidoscope

Fixed and issue across all maps where the first deploy could cause you to spawn out of bounds

Fixed an issue which allowed players to re-enter the deployment Condor

Proning or jumping while on the A2 platform in Orbital will no longer glitch the player

Resolved instances on Renewal where players couldn't be revived if killed by an explosive in an elevator

Fixed an issue a Hazard Zone issue on Breakaway where it would be difficult to enter the helicopter for extraction

Fixed an issue where a Tuk Tuk was spawning on Discarded while playing Hazard Zone

Reduced the rate at which repeat Voice Over lines can occur during the last Sector in Breakthrough

Added a UI Widget for Breakthrough that informs defenders of being spotted when the last sector is lost

Hazard Zone Data Drives are now visible in the world by default. This removes the need to use the Data Drive Scanner

Soldier

We've improved netcode for bullets hit detection on moving soldiers as well as when changing states or stance. This includes more consistent hit detection against Sundance when they are flying with the wingsuit.

Resolved a broken traversal sprint animation after spamming the jump button

Performing a takedown on another player performing a takedown will no longer result in a broken animation

Resolved an issue that could cause loss of input after traversing a ladder while using crouch and sprint at the same time

Resolved instances of missing character hands while in first person after deploy

Resolved bugged character movements when a player is prone inside a moving elevator

Resolved camera spinning when being downed on a moving LATV

Resolved instances of incorrect damage when falling from high distances

It's now possible to jump off a ladder by crouching

Resolved glitchy movement in prone while in a crater which also prevented deploying gadgets

The Press Button animation no longer plays twice when pressed

Fixed an issue where movement penalty speed after jump landing didn't trigger

The left hand no longer twitches while in first person when going from prone ADS, to standing ADS

Resolved a broken hand animation after sprinting into a wall while holding a grenade

Resolved instances of the camera clipping with the ground while inside a tornado

Resolved a stuttering animation when transitioning from petting Ranger back to soldier

Resolved a broken grenade throwing animation while vaulting

Fixed instances where parachutes didn't deploy as intended

Switching to/from prone when having a grenade cooked no longer causes the grenade to be thrown

The throwing animation no longer loops when keeping the throw button pressed while in water

Resolved instances of being able to clip through objects after climbing a ladder

Resolved some instances where players were unable to ADS

Resolved choppy movements while crawling up slopes while downed

Resolved a misaligned camera when downed and looking at an attacking players

Resolved a misaligned camera after being revived

Resolved glitched ragdoll physics during death animations

Zipline travel is no longer interrupted by vehicles standing directly below it

Improved the melee bash animation and Added facial animation when performing a melee bash

You can no longer melee while throwing a grenade, which could cause visual glitching

Fixed an issue where a "No Ammo" visual message would appear while you still have ammo left

Players should no longer take explosion damage through walls

Resolved an issue where the player's camera could sometimes clip through the ground or objects while prone

Resolved an issue where players didn't get sent back to the deploy screen when getting killed when piloting a remotely controlled vehicle such as the EOD Bot

You will no longer sometimes get ejected from vehicles while driving through shallow water

You are now able to ADS directly after deploying a parachute

Being affected by a storm should no longer block ADS or Fire input

Dead or friendly soldiers will no longer sometimes block bullets

Sprinting to the side no longer causes a static first person while in third person it appears as no longer sprinting

It's now possible to crawl while prone under obstacles which have enough space, such as some vehicles

Optimizations have been made to enable showing higher quality animations on soldiers

Specialists

Angel

Resolved a bug where a stuck Loadout Crate would kill players passing underneath it

The Loadout Crate no longer floats while deployed in smoke

The Armor icon is no longer visible for the Supply Bag

Armor is no longer mentioned in Angels Loadout Crate description

Boris

The SG-36 Sentry Gun now gets destroyed during the Rocket Launch or Explosion events on Orbital

The SG-36 Sentry Gun no longer hovers in the air when the object it was placed on is destroyed

The SG-36 Sentry Gun now gets destroyed when the Colossal Wall event triggers on Discarded

The SG-36 Sentry Gun preview no longer shows as green when placing it in an enemy controlled Sector in Breakthrough

Resolved some instances where the SG-36 Sentry Gun couldn't be deployed on smooth surfaces

The SG-36 Sentry Gun can no longer be deployed in elevators

Casper

Buttons on the OV-P Recon Drone now correctly display on the first deploy

The OV-P Recon Drone HUD no longer overlaps with the Objective HUD

Dozer

It's no longer possible to float mid-air while crouching while having the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield deployed

Resolved instances where Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield could block direct hits from tank shells

Falck

The S21 Syrette Pistol can now correctly heal players in prone position

The S21 Syrette Pistol can no longer incorrectly heal enemies while in a smoke screen

The "Plus" hit indicator for the S21 Syrette Pistol no longer shows while at full health

Resolved an issue where sometimes a friendly Falck player would be listed in the Kill Feed when healing a friendly just before they are killed

Irish

Deploying Irish's Gadgets no longer makes them inaccurately show as at 50% cooldown in the inventory

The DCS Deployable Cover can no longer block elevator doors

Mackay

You will no longer get stuck while grappling against the ship's elevators on Discarded

The Grappling Hook now has the correct animation when attached to a moving vehicle

Resolved an issue where players could get stuck when grappling thin floors from below

Resolved an issue that prevented the Grappling Hook from being used inside bushes

Resolved a broken animation when jumping in water and using the Grappling Hook just before landing

Rao

Rao's hands no longer flicker when using the Cyber Warfare Suite while prone

Sundance

The Smart Explosives cooldown no longer resets when switching between Explosives

Gliding and entering the MAV vehicle mid air no longer causes death when leaving the vehicle

Resolved instances of the Wingsuit showing visual twitching

Fixed an issue where Sundance did not take fall damage after hitting the ground from high altitudes

Sundance's EMP Field Smart Explosive has been removed to simplify their Speciality

The Wingsuit has been adjusted so it's easier to maneuver, while reducing the overall flight time

Reduced initial velocity boost when deploying from low heights

Increased velocity when deploying from greater heights

Adjusted elevation gain when pulling up to prevent getting higher up than the original starting position

Adjusted pitch turn angles to make it easier to pull up easier when going at high speeds

The hitbox while Wingsuiting has been improved

UI/HUD

Gadget Hit and Kill markers are now properly present when damaging

Fixed a bug where soldier health visuals weren't visible as a passenger in a vehicle

The nearby revivers widget now updates until the player is done being revived

The Nearby Medic Widget has been updated to improve accuracy

Resolved instances where Squad Made Icons didn't shrink after deploy

Control Points now display in the correct color in the Commorose

Resolved Location and Danger pings not showing in the World Log

Fixed an issue which would cause an extra space to appear next to weapon names within the Kill Feed

Vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused ping locations to be inaccurate when using the chase camera in aircraft

Fixed an issue that was causing excessive jitter when in cockpit view on jet planes

Repositioned the rearview camera alignment for aircraft

Fixed an issue where the camera would clip with aircraft while using ADS on the ground

Fixed an issue which prevented heavy ground vehicle weapon recoil from applying when firing low-impulse guns

Fixed an issue where the lock-on UI would sometimes not appear on enemy vehicles

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from entering the Polaris Sportsman from specific angles

Fixed an issue that was causing the cooldown on the vehicle deploy screen not display accurately

Made improvements to the landing of helicopters, who should not explode as easily when touching the ground at landing speeds

Fixed an issue that was causing the 3rd person ADS camera to break while piloting aircraft

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause tank turrets and other parts to be invisible after exiting the vehicle.

Tanks would sometimes have the wrong equipment setup in some seats, this no longer happens

Fixed an issue causing strange helicopter behavior when flying in underground-type areas

On rare occasions vehicles would sometimes vanish from the collection screen. This has been fixed

The Crosshair dot for transport vehicles should now be visible

40mm GL Projectiles should now be replenished while holding down fire

Fixed an issue where vehicle tooltips would not display on the first deployment

Exiting a vehicle that is in water should no longer sometimes cause players to fall through the map

Missiles from aircraft would sometimes loop around targets. They now head straight for them with unbridled rage

Fixed a tech hang that would sometimes occur when flying a helicopter upside down and exiting it moments before crashing

Fixed an issue which would sometimes cause the Plus Menu to not be openable while in a passenger seat of a vehicle

Fixed an issue where a weapon could be seen through the driver seat of the 4x4 Utility

Fixed an issue that caused vehicle weapons with near detonation such as the 60mm Flak Weapon Pod to detonate when getting close to certain gadgets

There was an unwanted muzzle explosion on Helicopter TOW Missile and Air-to-Ground Missiles that has been removed

Improved the visuals of the Polaris Sportsman suspension

AH-64GX Apache Warchief

Fixed an issue that would cause the AH-64GX Apache Warchief's missile pod to be invisible when landing and exiting the vehicle

EBAA Wildcat

The Lock-on crosshair no longer enters a broken state while switching between the primary and secondary weapons in the EBAA Wildcat

Found an extra gear in the engine of the EBAA Wildcat, giving it an easier time driving uphill

Fixed an issue where the EBAA Wildcat's 40mm Grenade Launcher would have misaligned projectiles

KA-520 Super Hokum

Fixed an issue where the Rocket pods remained on the 3D model of the KA-520 Super Hokum after equipping the 30mm cannon

LATV4 Recon

Fixed an issue where the LATV4 Recon turret does not move when another player is controlling it

Fixed an issue with the LATV4 Recon minigun which would sometimes lose its audio while spinning

Fixed an issue where you could continue to fire the LATV4 Recon minigun while in its overheat state during a lock-on

Fixed an issue which would cause soldiers to clip through the LATV4 Recon's wheels. No more wheelies.

Fixed an issue which would cause the LATV4 Recon to question the laws of physics and lose gravitational force while exiting the vehicle when it's upside down

LATV4 Recon Mastery should now always correctly track T1 Mastery progress

Fixed an issue where ping would sometimes not work in driver seats for vehicles with driver weapons

LCAA Hovercraft

You can no longer swim through the LCAA hovercraft

MAV

The headlights on the MAV would sometimes flicker, causing a little disco disco time. We have resolved the MAV lights going disco disco.

The Dot crosshair is no longer visible for passengers in the MAV

You no longer have to repeatedly hit E to exit the MAV

Fixed an issue that caused explosives to not benefit from the rear weakspot damage modifier on the EBAA Wildcat, T28 and the MAV

On Hourglass, the MAV could sometimes get stuck in a hole within sector B on Breakthrough, resulting in players unable to exit. This hole should no longer cause claustrophobic panic

The MAV now appears with the correct categorisation within the world log

The destroyed hulk of the MAV no longer appears as friendly vehicle on the minimap

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent you from exiting the MAV while it's driving backwards

Mi-240 Super Hind

Attempting to exit the Mi-240 Super Hind as a passenger was sometimes problematic. This should now be a much smoother experience

MV38-Condor

Fixed an issue where tooltips would not always display while piloting the MV38-Condor

Weapons

Projectile speeds for all DMR's and LMG's has been increased

Shotgun Cone spread has been adjusted to improve consistency of hits

Improved pellet dispersion for Shotguns

All Underbarrel Attachments, excluding the AK-24 and SFAR-M GL, now have reduced reload times from 3.8 -> 3 seconds

Shotgun Ammo for the Masterkey Attachment can now be replenished via Ammo Crates as expected

Bolt Action Rifles now have identical Aim Assist as other weapons, this excludes Snap Settings

Tracer effects for Bolt Action rifles are now thicker to increase their visibility at long range

Fixed an issue where the crosshair would sometimes vanish upon revive

Fixed an issue where the crosshair would sometimes disappear when swapping sights

Fixed an issue where the reload and the ammo count resets while switching magazines in the Plus Menu

Aim Assist is no longer present for Sniper Rifles in hip fire

The Hold Breath breath mechanic for Bolt Action Rifles has its duration extended

Fixed broken animations that could occur after shooting and immediately running with a Sniper Rifle

Attachments in the Plus Menu no longer display a 0 in their icon when depleting the last magazine on that weapon

You can now reload during vaults that don't require both hands

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect weapon movements while sprinting and reloading at the same time

Controller Trigger inputs are now more responsive when firing. This means you no longer need to fully release the trigger for a weapon to stop firing, or being able fire again.

Character hands should no longer clip through the M5A3 while using the ADS after the deploy animation

Underslung Shotgun and Grenade Launcher weapon sounds are no longer affected by other attachments on the primary weapons

AK-24

AK-24 Anti-Materiel Rounds now do correct damage at 20m

The Masterkey Underbarrel Attachment on the AK12 no longer incorrectly resets

M5A3

The projectile of the M5A3's 40mm Incendiary attachment is now correctly visible during the reload animation

NTW-50

NTW-50 High Power Rounds now cause intended damage

Added missing shell ejection effects for the NTW-50

PBX-45

Reload time for the PBX-45 has been decreased from 3.1 -> 2.3 seconds

PKP-BP

Removed the unintended Single Fire mode on the PKP-BP

PP-29

The PP-29 now displays the correct ammo count for Subsonic Rounds

SWS-10

Resolved visual issues on the SWS-10 when using the Farstrike skin

Weapon Attachments

The SFAR Warhawk Compensator now has the correct modifiers

Fixed a spelling error on the Type 4 Heavy Suppressor

Fixed an issue where the Laser Sight and Flashlight could sometimes end up in a broken state after entering vehicles

Fixed Type 4 Heavy Suppressor and PB Heavy Suppressor incorrect modifier values

Fixed an issue where the Ghost Hybrid 1.25-2.5X had the wrong zoom level within the Collection menu

Fixed an issue that would cause the Plus Menu to break when equipping the Masterkey attachment

Fixed an issue where the AC42 Iron Sights could be blurry

Champion Muzzle Brake is now attached properly to the PBX-45

Warhawk Compensator is now properly attached to the MP9 icon on the deploy screen

Underbarrel Attachments no longer affect weapon Deploy / Undeploy times

Fixed an issue where some weapons would display incorrect reloading animations

The bipod on the DSR-1 should now properly visually attach to surfaces

Fixed some weapons displaying wrong ammo counts for specific magazines

Weapon names now appear in the Kill Log and Kill Cards when eliminating players while using an Underbarrel Attachments

Resolved a bug where the melee takedown sound wouldn't play for the victim

Added unique impact sounds for melee Hatchets and Clubs

Performing a melee attack when switching to weapons/gadgets no longer incorrectly causes the weapon/gadgets art to display

Resolved a visual glitch when performing a takedown with the Survivalist's Edge

As noted above, Battlefield 2042 Update 1.0.0 is now available. More broadly, the video game is currently available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Season 1 is expected to begin soon, though no definitive date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Battlefield video game right here.

What do you think of the latest Battlefield 2042 patch? Are you looking forward to the launch of Battlefield 2042 Season 1? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!