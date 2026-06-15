Nintendo Wii Exclusive RPG From 2009 Officially Getting Remaster in 2027

A Nintendo Wii exclusive RPG from 2009 is officially getting a remaster in 2027, and while the original game was a Wii exclusive, this remaster will be multi-platform when it launches in early 2027. What exactly qualifies as “early 2027,” we do not know, but it could be a reference to the first quarter of the year. What we do know is that when the remaster arrives, it will be on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and PS5.

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The new, nostalgic release is being handled by developer Vanillaware and publisher Marvelous, who have announced they are teaming up to release Muramasa: Revenant Blades, a re-release of Muramasa Rebirth, which itself is a re-release of Muramasa: The Demon Blade. For those that don’t recognize the former, they are a Japanese studio that’s been around for a while, known for releases like 2007’s Odin Sphere, 2019’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and its most recent release, 2024’s Unicorn Overlord.

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2009 Action RPG

For those just learning about all of these names, Muramasa: The Demon Blade is an action RPG released by the aforementioned pair in 2009. When it was released, it was a Nintendo Wii exclusive. Upon release, it earned an 81 on Metacritic, a very solid score, but not enough to move the needle. As time progressed, Muramasa: The Demon Blade cemented itself as a cult classic many didn’t play. Then in 2013, a new version of the game, Muramasa Rebirth, was released on PlayStation Vita alongside some new DLC. Now, this version is getting its own new version in 2027 for the aforementioned platforms. When it releases, it will cost $49.99 on all platforms, minus Nintendo Switch 2, where it will be $59.99.

As for the remaster, there are new 4K visuals, all-new English localization, and English voiceover for the first time. Additionally, there will be new modes, mechanics, and gameplay styles. Specifics on these latter three are not shared.

As for the game itself, it unravels from the perspective of six different protagonists, at the heart of a great conflict that has erupted over the ownership of fabled and powerful samurai swords forged by the legendary Senji Muramasa. Meanwhile, as the lands are soaked with blood from this conflict, evil spirits and demons are drawn to it.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.