‘Black Ops 4’ Set to Topple Battlefield 5, According to Analysis

This holiday season is going to be loaded with must-have games — and it’s kicking off very soon, with Spider-Man set to swing into action on PlayStation 4 this September. But that doesn’t mean every game is guaranteed to be a winner when it comes to sales. In fact, analysts indicate that there will be one particular sequel that could be on the losing side.

Based on results from a recent study, the analysts at Piper Jaffray have noted that EA’s forthcoming Battlefield V may get the short end of the stick when it comes to sales, likely to be overshadowed by other potential hits like Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 and Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, both of which are getting a tremendous amount of hype.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA has been attempting to build momentum for its first-person shooter, with the announcement of a new trailer set to debut on August 16. But the analysts believe this won’t be enough, even going as far as to compare like/dislike ratios on YouTube trailers for each game, with Battlefield V ending up with the lowest numbers. (Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top ranking game, particularly with its new gameplay video.)

Some of the research also came from reception for the game, specifically with the reveal of female soldiers. When they were announced, a lot of fans became critical of the game, though some did so without doing much reasoning — or, for that matter, realizing that there were female soldiers in World War II.

Even with its low placement on the charts, however, Piper Jaffray is confident that Battlefield V will do just fine in terms of sales, despite the lower hype against such games as the aforementioned titles, as well as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76.

But another report noted even more concern for the forthcoming sequel, this one from Crown. According to them, pre-order numbers for Battlefield V have been “weak,” even to the point of drawing comparisons to 2016’s release of Titanfall 2. That game suffered in terms of sales because it came out right after Battlefield 1. Even without a major lead-in, the analysts feel that it could come up short. (The report also noted the recent departure of Patrick Söderlund, a veteran that had been with the company for two decades.) You can see more from the tweet below.

So does that mean Battlefield V is doomed? Not necessarily. EA can easily build the hype back up with key reveals, an open beta, and, most importantly, a Battle Royale mode that could match — or even top — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode. We’ll see what the next few weeks bring.

Battlefield V releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.