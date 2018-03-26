Rumor: Battlefield 5 Could Introduce an Adaptive Self-Learning AI System

While we’re still waiting for Electronic Arts to announce Battlefield V at some point (since it’s been heavily rumored for a while now), it appears that the developers at DICE may be building up a unique system for the game once it’s introduced.

EA has recently posted a video that shows a team-up between DICE and its Search for Extraordinary Experiences Division, or SEED for short. This video focuses on the creation of bots that can actually learn from behavior, and how they’ll be able to change depending on what the player does.

It all begins with the build-up of basic skills, including shooting and movement, but then we start to see more build-up towards way of thinking, such as going for ammunition when they’re running low, as well as health if they’ve diminished in the heat of battle.

But that’s not to say the system is quite perfect yet. DICE notes that it’s still in the process of getting everything developed, as some behaviorisms are showing, um, less than intuitive behavior. (Like, for instance, soldiers running around in a circle, just waiting to get shot.)

There’s a good chance that DICE could introduce this technology within Battlefield V, but it depends on two things. First off, the developer still needs to wrap up work on some parts of the system, as they don’t want to necessarily include it if it’s flawed. But second, and most importantly, if it can be done enough in time for the game’s release date, which hasn’t been provided yet – but it’s assumed to be sometime in October or early November, where it can compete head on with Activision’s previously announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

So take the theories with a grain of salt, but a new Battlefield seems to be the ideal product to introduce a system that will really keep players on their toes, especially single players that want a challenge out of the single player campaign. We’ll see what EA hints at in the weeks ahead, when we’ll see Battlefield V become official and move towards an inevitable release.

Battlefield V will reportedly release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

