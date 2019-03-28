‘Battlefield 5’ Cancels Promised And Highly-Anticipated Feature

When DICE announced Battlefield V, one of the features they talked about was the ability for players to drag friendly soldiers. Essentially, this would allow players to drag their teammates out of the line of fire during a match. Then it never really talked about the feature again. Then the game launched late last year, and nothing. Months later, the feature still isn’t in the game. And apparently it’s not because it’s taking a long time to get right, but because DICE quietly cut it.

The news comes way of a new blog post by DICE, where among many other things, DICE snuck in why the feature was ultimately cut, revealing it was a negative addition to the gameplay loop, mostly because it caused pacing issues.

“Having discovered that soldier dragging would negatively impact the core gameplay loop, we’ve decided to not add the feature to Battlefield V,” reads the blog post. “To make soldier dragging look and play well, complex and long animations are necessary. This would make reviving feel slow and unresponsive, which would affect the pacing of Battlefield V‘s gameplay.”

The blog post continues:

“We’ll continue to explore ways to improve Battlefield V, but in doing so we have to ensure that the core elements, the essence, if you will, of the game remain unaffected. It’s been great reading the discussions on this subject and your feedback continues to play a part in all our decisions. Please keep that feedback coming, and we’ll keep consuming it.”

So, as you can see, body dragging isn’t coming to the game, and it’s probably for the better. While many fans were looking forward to it, such a small touch — albeit a neat one — wouldn’t be worth impacting the game’s pacing and further slowing down the experience.

Battlefield V is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

Thanks, MP1ST.

