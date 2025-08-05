Battlefield 6 Beta Will Offer Free Skins and More as Rewards

Battlefield 6 has revealed that you can get a ton of free in-game items, including skins, just for playing and even watching the beta. Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, something that was already assumed prior to the game’s reveal, but doubly so now that people have seen it in action. There was a massive sentiment from cautious fans to avoid pre-ordering the game, but some of that has died down after seeing extended gameplay from streamers last week at the multiplayer reveal event. While there is some caution from fans still after multiple disastrous Battlefield games, there is also a lot of hype.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will get to play Battlefield 6 for the first time this week as part of the game’s beta. It will be jam-packed with content as players will get to experience a handful of the game’s maps and modes while getting a feel for how the game actually plays. It’s going to be where players really get to determine if Battlefield Studios nailed it or not and if they want to invest in the game at launch. Not only that, but it will also be a chance for players to provide some feedback to the developers ahead of its release.

battlefield 6

With that said, you will also be rewarded for your time in the Battlefield 6 beta. It has been confirmed that players will be to earn character skins, dog tags, and much more for the final game. While some of these items will be unlocked organically by simply playing and leveling up, others will require more intention. Some items are locked behind challenges that require you to capture a certain amount of objectives, get a certain amount of kills, and revive a hundred players. It may be a bit of a grind, but these challenges are spaced out across the two Battlefield 6 beta weekends, so you don’t have to do it all at once.

Additionally, you will also be able to earn items via Twitch Drops. If you watch select creators on Twitch for 4 hours, you will earn a new in-game item every hour. Additionally, just watching 30 minutes of a Battlefield 6 stream will make you eligible to get in on the beta’s early access period starting on August 7th. If you don’t feel like actually watching for that long, you can just open a stream in a tab and leave it muted/running. You don’t actually have to sit there and watch it yourself.

#Battlefield6 Open Beta Rewards 🪖

You can unlock them via in-game challenges 🎮



Weekend 1



🔹 Reach L10 // Reward: Lights Out Player Card.

🔹 Reach L15 // Reward: Rising Star Character Skin.

🔹 Reach L20 // Reward: Night Terror Weapon Charm.



🔸 Assault:

Get 50 Close Quarter… pic.twitter.com/fRIW5NucNC — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) August 4, 2025

#Battlefield6 Open Beta Twitch Drops 🎁



You can earn #Battlefield6 cosmetic items by watching Twitch Streams starting August 7th. The more you watch, the more rewards you unlock.



▪️ 1 Hour: Mimic Weapons Package.

▪️ 2 Hours: Landslide Soldier Skin.

▪️ 3 Hours: Shattered Vehicle… pic.twitter.com/tOOZiKldme — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) August 4, 2025

All of these items, both for Twitch Drops and in-game beta challenges, will be made available when the game releases on October 10th. They will not be accessible in the beta itself, so you’ll have to wait a bit to actually make use of them.

Battlefield 6 will release on October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.