Battlefield 6 Isn’t Releasing at Midnight (Here’s When You Can Play It)

Battlefield 6 won’t launch as soon as you may have expected. One of the great advantages of the digital era of gaming is that we get immediate access to every game as soon as they become available. In some cases, you can even get it sooner than it would be available at a retail store. Xbox has an option that allows American players to load into games almost a full day before their release due to New Zealand’s time zone. Even when that’s not an option, you can still play a lot of games at midnight eastern time, which is 9PM on the pacific coast. It’s a great deal!

Unfortunately, Battlefield 6 won’t take advantage of these luxuries. Battlefield 6 releases tomorrow, October 10th, and it won’t be available at midnight, at least not digitally. It’s entirely possible you could walk into a store that holds midnight releases or is open late to buy a copy of Battlefield 6, but for those digital enjoyers, you’ll be stuck waiting. If you were planning to stay up late, there won’t be any point because the game will come out after you’ve already been able to get a full night’s sleep.

What Time Does Battlefield 6 Release?

Battlefield 6 will release in the United States at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on Friday, October 10th. Thankfully, you can pre-load Battlefield 6 ahead of time to get in on the action. It’s unclear exactly why EA has chosen to release the game in the middle of the day, but it may help with the servers.

Earlier this year, ComicBook caught up with the game’s technical director Christian Buhl who stressed that the team was preparing to have a very smooth launch. In fact, they don’t even anticipate having to implement server queues in Battlefield 6 outside of the first few minutes. They’ve prepared based on pre-order numbers, but also have prepared well beyond that in case a ton of people buy the game on launch without pre-ordering.

If you do manage to get Battlefield 6 before that time via a physical copy, you might still be able to play the game. I reviewed Battlefield 6, and the game’s servers have been live since Monday so reviewers could freely play the game. Of course, this extra time could be used for maintenance and you may also be paired with bot servers, but it may be playable. With that said, if you do get access to the game, Battlefield 6‘s campaign is currently unavailable and isn’t featured anywhere on the main menu. There is a notice in the game’s menu that says it will return during the game’s global launch, so you won’t be able to grind the single player before then.

Battlefield 6 will also get a day one patch tomorrow that addresses feedback from the beta and other issues present in the current build of the game. You will almost definitely get the best version of the game by having this update installed once it becomes available.

