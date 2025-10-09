Battlefield 6 Metacritic Score Undoes the Damage 2042 Did to the Series

Battlefield 6‘s Metacritic score shows that the franchise may have found its footing once more. The Battlefield series is one of the most prominent shooter franchises out there, often competing head-to-head with Call of Duty. Although Battlefield is quite different from Call of Duty thanks to larger player counts, maps, and a heavy focus on things like class play and vehicles, they are two of the biggest military shooters out there so they’re frequently directly compared to each other. With that said, Battlefield has been on the ropes with its last couple of games and 2042 nearly signified the total downfall of the franchise.

Battlefield 2042 launched in a catastrophic state with tons of bugs, bad maps, no campaign, and a strange new direction for multiplayer that was largely outright rejected by longtime fans. It wasn’t pretty and some thought this would be the end. Four years later and Battlefield 6 has come along to give fans what they want. The game takes players back to a modern-day setting with a grounded and gritty aesthetic and combat, leaning into what players want the most from a Battlefield experience. The beta was well-received by fans, but many needed to know: Can they stick the landing? Battlefield launches are historically troubled, so can Battlefield 6 break the cycle?

Battlefield 6 Gets High Praise in First Reviews

While the jury is still out on how the servers will hold up under pressure, the game seems to have otherwise stuck the landing. Reviews have been rolling in for Battlefield 6 offering high praise toward its gameplay and multiplayer, but lambasting the game’s mediocre campaign. I reviewed Battlefield 6 for ComicBook and gave the game a 4 out of 5, noting that it delivers the cinematic all-out warfare experience that fans long for from this franchise. It’s been a treat to play as a fan of the franchise and it seems like the critics agree.

At the time of writing, Battlefield 6 holds an average Metacritic score of 84 on PS5 and PC while Xbox Series X|S has an 88. It should be noted that there are currently only 6 reviews for the Xbox version while 47 and 32 reviews for PS5 and PC, respectively. Xbox codes went out later for reviewers, so most likely played the game on PlayStation or PC. Some reviews are still in-progress as outlets are waiting to get more hands-on time with multiplayer in a live environment. IGN gave the Battlefield 6 campaign a 5 out of 10, but have yet to score the multiplayer.

As a result, you may want to check in on the overall score over the weekend or early next week to get a better sense of how the game’s holding up. However, it seems like Battlefield 6 will hold steady around the 80s, as the score has only risen since embargo has lifted. By comparison, Battlefield 2042 held a score of between 61 and 68, depending on the platform. As for a more favorable entry in the series, Battlefield 4‘s score is comparable to Battlefield 6 with an average sitting in the low 80s.

