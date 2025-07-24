Battlefield 6 Ditches Xbox One & PS4, Release Date Leaked

Battlefield 6 will be leaving Xbox One and PS4 behind and the game’s release date appears to have leaked as well. Battlefield 6 is going to be one of the biggest games of the next year as it is a return to one of gaming’s best shooter franchises. Even though Battlefield 2042 was a bit of a mess, fans have held out hope that EA and Battlefield Studios can restore it to its former glory with the next game. After months of teases and playtests, Battlefield 6 is revving up its marketing cycle and getting ready to launch at some point within the next year.

The first trailer for Battlefield 6 debuted earlier today and revealed the first look at the game. Although none of it was actual gameplay, Battlefield 6′s trailer appeared to demonstrate a look at the game’s campaign. Battlefield 2042 didn’t even have a campaign, so this is an exciting return to form. It appears that the game will at least partially take place in the United States as the trailer showcases an explosive battle in New York City. The story revolves around a PMC known as Pax Armata on a mission to destroy NATO and its allies, suggesting a tense global conflict.

battlefield 6

With that said, fans will learn more about Battlefield 6 next week during its big multiplayer reveal event. However, a few details have trickled out. Players can wishlist the game on consoles and fans were quick to notice that Battlefield 6 is not listed for Xbox One or PS4. Instead, the game will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Despite the fact Battlefield 6 is going back to 64-player combat and 2042 was on Xbox One and PS4, this is a welcome change. It means the game won’t be held back by 12-year old hardware.

While this may seem logical five years into the generation, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is expected to release on PS4 and Xbox One alongside other major franchises like NBA 2K. More franchises seem to be ditching last-gen, but fans were concerned that Battlefield may stick to last-gen because of the larger player base. Additionally, a legal disclaimer for an official pre-sale offer for Battlefield 6 claims the offer expires on October 10th, 2025. This suggests that Battlefield 6 will release on October 10th, a date that has already been heavily rumored. Of course, we’ll probably get some details next week during the full reveal event.