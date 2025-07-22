Battlefield 6 Confirms Return of Battlefield 4 Feature for Beta

Battlefield 6 will feature a fan-favorite Battlefield 4 feature in its beta, soothing some concerned players. The Battlefield franchise has seen many different iterations across World War II, Vietnam, modern day, and the future. It is a series that has managed to create an identity over large-scale warfare. Unlike Call of Duty which is close-quarters combat on small maps, Battlefield has big open maps with vehicles, destruction, and squad play to achieve victory. The series has taken on many different forms and as a result, some of the specifics within the games have changed, sometimes to the annoyance of players. A new Battlefield game is always exciting, but longtime fans have started bracing for any unwanted changes with each new game.

In Battlefield 2042, the game added specialists. These were characters that had unique, special abilities such as grappling hooks. While an interesting idea on paper, players didn’t take well to them and felt that the entire class system got messed up in 2042. These specialists could be combined with different class roles like assault or support, which also became less defined as players could use any weapon they wanted in any class. Players began to fear the same thing was going to happen in Battlefield 6, but it seems that’s not exactly the case.

Battlefield lead producer David Sirland confirmed that the Battlefield 6 beta will have a similar weapons system to Battlefield 4 in select playlists. Each class has a signature weapon, such as sniper rifles for Recon and LMGs for Support. However, this will only be offered in one of the playlists in the upcoming beta. Battlefield 6 is going to allow players to choose between whether they want “open” classes or “closed” classes. Open classes will allow players to mix and match weapons with whatever role they please, while closed will be a more traditional Battlefield experience.

As of right now, Battlefield Studios hasn’t clarified whether or not these playlists will carry into the final game. It seems more likely that this will be used as more of a testing environment to see which playlist players respond to the most and then making that the standard for classes across the whole game. We’ll just have to wait and see how it unravels, but it’s clear the team is listening to fan feedback. Battlefield 6 will get its first reveal trailer later this week, giving fans their first official look at the game.