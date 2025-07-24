Battlefield 6 Trailer Reveals Devastating Destruction and New York Warfare

Battlefield 6‘s first trailer is finally here and it teases a epic new entry to the shooter franchise. The Battlefield series has been on the rocks for a while now. The last truly beloved game in the series was Battlefield 1, released back in 2016. Battlefield V was okay, but it was a step down and didn’t fully resonate with fans. However, things really took a turn for the worse with the launch of Battlefield 2042. The game was extremely unfinished at launch, leading to a massive backlash. Battlefield 2042 launched without an in-game scoreboard, was extremely buggy and messy, and just generally missed the mark in terms of quality.

Although a lot of work went into improving Battlefield 2042 and it somewhat recovered, it was clear the next game couldn’t repeat these mistakes. Battlefield 6 has been in the works for some time now and the team at Battlefield Studios has been approaching things in a very different way. Battlefield 6 has been doing playtests for months ahead of its launch later this year to try and get feedback across the board to shape the game with the help of fans. The feedback has already led to Battlefield 6 testing certain features that fans were vocal about in an upcoming open beta.

With all of that said, Battlefield 6 is finally ramping up its marketing. The game has gotten its first trailer which reveals all the explosive action that fans know the series for. The trailer shows off some of the improved destruction in Battlefield 6 where jets and helicopters crash into buildings, causing them to slam through walls. Similarly, large towers can be seen crumbling in and collapsing, something that seems unscripted unlike previous games. New York is also seen under attack, suggesting a story that takes place on home turf. No release date was given, but EA had previously said it would launch by next spring and it’s predicted to launch sometime this fall by fans.

A full multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 will take place next Thursday on July 31st where fans will likely see raw gameplay and get the full rundown on the game. It is expected that the beta for the game likely isn’t too far away and it wouldn’t be surprising if we got more details on it at this event. Battlefield 6 will feature a return to 64-player combat and take advantage of a modern day setting, seemingly wanting to evoke the feelings of Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 which are heralded as the golden age of the franchise.