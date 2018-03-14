Report: The Next Battlefield Game Could Be The Long-Awaited Return Of Bad Company

For the past few years, the Battlefield games have been super-serious affairs, with soldiers taking on one another in heated combat. But, at one point, DICE did cut loose a little bit with Bad Company, a joyous little spin-off that featured a quartet of gold-seeking soldiers fighting the odds while attempting to strike it rich.

The game saw a sequel for Xbox 360 a little while after the first game, and while it changed its tone a little bit, it still got an avid community following it. Now, said community is wondering if we’ll see Bad Company return with another go-around. We’ve got some good news – it could be looking that way.

A new video posted by a user named AlmightyDaq has begun making the rounds. Now, before you go saying, “That’s not legit!”, keep in mind that he also leaked a video for Battlefield 1 that turned out to be legitimate well before its reveal, so there could be something happening here. You can see it below.

According to AlmightyDaq, the campaign mode will focus on “mid and post-Vietnam conflict” (per the Mp1st page), and it will be “historically accurate,” though it won’t feature the Cold War as part of its events.

In addition, multiplayer will have many modes to choose from, including Conquest, Rush, Operations, Domination, Team Deatcmatch, and a new mode called Squad Obliteration, focusing on 5-on-5 action.

The maps will have “tighter gameplay” than ever before, instead of “all out warfare,” so it should be on the level of games like Battlefield 3 and Bad Company 2.

The game will feature Vietnam and Cold War-based guns, and a customization system reportedly improved over Battlefield 4‘s. There will also be a number of vehicles included with the game, along with kits (Classes) to choose from, including Engineer, Support, Assault and Recon. The game will also have a much “faster tempo” than Battlefield 1.

Oh, and it won’t have microtransactions. At least, it’s not looking that way now. Whew.

As for when we’ll see Bad Company 3, AlmightyDaq noted that it will be around E3 2018, during the company’s EA Play event. The release date is expected later in 2018.

EA nor DICE have confirmed this information, so take it with a grain of salt. But, man, what we wouldn’t give to see this franchise back.