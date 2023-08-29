Battlefield 2042: Redux Update Goes Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Electronic Arts and DICE have today released a substantial new update for Battlefield 2042 that is part of the multiplayer shooter's Redux event. For the next six weeks, those who play Battlefield 2042 will be able to net themselves a number of various rewards while playing across various maps and modes that fans have adored from Battlefield history. And while this Redux event is a pretty big deal for BF2042 on its own, this new content is rolling out alongside a substantial new update for the game.

Available now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Battlefield 2042: Redux's major 5.3.0 update looks to overhaul a couple of notable aspects of the title. Specifically, DICE has now added a Codex to the game which helps provide lore for various aspects of Battlefield 2042's world. Beyond this, DICE has also tweaked the number of vehicles that can be found in different Conquest maps, although these changes won't take effect until next week. Lastly, a handful of other improvements to vehicles have been made, specifically to helicopters.

For the rest of the tweaks made in today's new update, you can find the patch notes for Battlefield 2042: Redux below.

Battlefield 2042: Redux Patch Notes

Soldier & AI

Fixed an issue that resulted in running animations getting stuck if the player decelerated rapidly while jumping.

Fixed multiple AI navigational issues within Battlefield Portal maps that were preventing AI from going upstairs or through certain doorways.

Fixed an issue that caused Ranger to get stuck whilst trying to vault in certain locations.

Fixed an issue that prevented AI from using up all of the Polaris vehicles from the US HQ on Arica Harbor.

Fixed an issue that prevented AI from being able to navigate through destroyed barriers on Arica Harbor.

Specialists & Gadgets

Fixed an issue where you could place some gadgets on top of automated doors and stick them to it like Spider-Penguin.

Fixed an issue that caused smoke deployed from the Smoke Grenade Launcher to sometimes not hide spotting information and disrupt stat tracking.

Fixed an issue that caused the directional indicator to still be present on the minimap while concussed.

Boris

Fixed an issue that caused Boris' Sentry Gun Turret to be resupplied by the Hazard Zone ammo stations.

Crawford

Increased the minimum damage of Crawford's Mounted Vulcan's bullet from 10 to 12.

Increased the accuracy of Crawford's Mounted Vulcan after firing for a small period of time.

Dozer

Fixed an issue where Dozer could teleport on the map after interacting with Ranger while having his shield equipped.

Engineer

Reduced the speed at which the RPG & Recoilless projectile travels by 17% Dev Comment: We saw that players were using the rocket launchers primarily for anti infantry use and sniping vehicles with ease at range, thus we want to make this a bit more of a skillshot to perform at a long distance.



EOD Bot

We're getting intel that the Penguins have tampered with the EOD Bot which caused it to no longer blow up from a gentle impact from stationary vehicles. We can't decide if this was intentional or not, and we've yet to work on a translator for the Penguins.

EOD Bot's health has been lowered from 400 to 300, likely also the Penguins' doing.

Added an impulse modification to the EOD Bot so that when it gets shot with bullets it doesn't push the EOD Bot around.

Increased the weapon sway on the Recoilless M5 while aiming down sights. Dev Comment: This should mostly impact targeting of infantry where we found players were using the Recoilless M5 to snipe infantry at distance as opposed to having it be used against its intended use-case, vehicles and structures.



Weapons

Fixed incorrect rate of fire on AC9 Extended and AM40 Subsonic Magazines.

Fixed weapons missing the recoil penalty when Underbarrel Launcher Attachment is present

Fixed an issue that caused 40mm Underbarrel Incendiary Grenade Launchers to sometimes not deal damage to players

Fixed an issue that caused the 40mm Underbarrel Smoke Launchers to have their smoke blown out almost immediately in rainy conditions.

Fixed an issue on the SWS-10 that caused shell ejects to be misplaced in third-person perspective.

Fixed an issue that caused 4x and higher scopes to not glint on the XM8, Type88 and RPK LMGs

Vehicles

Anti-vehicle missiles damage now deal primarily deal blast damage.

Zero point adjustment for Attack Helicopters and Jet anti vehicle rocket pods.

Barrage missiles will no longer give impulse to the vehicle it fires from.

Vehicle fired Incendiary grenade convergence settings lowered to work for point blank hits

RHIB Boats on Noshahr Canals will now be abandoned & destroyed after use much earlier and spawn much sooner, providing players spawning on the aircraft carrier with an easier time getting to land.

Fixed an issue that caused the CAV-Brawler's 40mm Incendiary Grenade Launcher to collide & explode with smoke plumes

Fixed an issue that prevented Radar Missiles from being able to lock on to a Stealth Heli in Stealth mode whilst it had been tracer darted

Fixed an issue that would cause multiple visual projectiles to spawn from tank cannons when fired (this did not cause multiple instances of damage to be clear)

Fixed an issue that caused the LATV4 to not be displayed as neutral when called in by an enemy in Hazard Zone

Removed blast damage of 20mm flak to infantry and re-enabled the weapon.

Helicopters

Added thermal option to helicopter gunner seats.

Fixed an issue where you would use the wrong exit point on the MV-38 Condor.

Lowered yaw sensitivity of all helicopters slightly. It should now be easier for target acquisition and controlling of the vehicle.

Improvements to Nightbird first perspective crosshair position.

Attack Helicopters

Attack Helicopter pilot TOW Ammo increased by 1.

Attack Helicopter gunner aiming constraints have been reduced by increasing the min and max degree in pitch the player can move the gun.

3p camera positions adjusted to keep the vehicle more centered and aligned to the cross-hair.

Attack Helicopter gunner seat camera position has been moved up on KA-520 Super Hokum Helicopter and gunner seat weapon position on the AH-64GX Apache Warchief.

Increased gunner rate of fire from 200 to 600.

Attack Helicopter Gunner blast damage has been lowered from 20 to 18.

Attack Helicopter Gunner starting damage has been lowered from 40 to 25.

Attack Helicopter Gunner overheat adjustment to meet the new characteristics.

Attack Helicopter Gunner speed reduced from 800 to 350.

Reduced damage Attack Helicopters take from AA of the Wildcat and Flak Explosions by 25%.

Drag forces updated for better hover control and maneuverability.

Made KA-520 Super Hokum and AH-64GX Apache Warchief more similar, moving the center of mass for more control, adding more horizontal force and adjusting drag to keep top speed the same while making hovering and direction change faster.

Inertia tensor adjusted for both Attack Helicopters to be similar in handling.

Jets

Lowered the rate of fire of Jet rocket pods 300 to 240.

Lowered pitch stickiness of jets, you should feel that there is noticeably less weight after pitching up or down. Let us know your feedback after trying it out!

LCAA Hovercraft