Battlefield Surprise Release Brings Fans Back to the Past

A new surprise Battlefield release brings fans back to the past. The Battlefield series began all the way back in 2002 with the release of Battlefield 1942. This first release was developed by Digital Illusions CE before it rebranded to DICE. 23 years later, the EA-owned studio still helms the series. Its latest Battlefield game though, Battlefield 2042, was the worst received installment yet. Suffice to say, the next Battlefield game has a lot to prove, as the installment before that, Battlefield 5, wasn’t championed by many fans either. Many would argue it has been nine years since the last great Battlefield game, Battlefield 1.

While Battlefield fans wait for Battlefield 6 and wait to see if DICE can bring life back to the first-person shooter series, there is a new, tiny surprise for Battlefield fans to enjoy in the meantime. The new release is not a new game, but it should delight older Battlefield fans as it involves the aforementioned Battlefield 1942.

More specifically, Joel Eriksson, the composer of the Battlefield 1942 soundtrack has released said soundtrack on Spotify for nostalgic Battlefield fans to enjoy. The raw version of this soundtrack has not been released though, but a remaster that cleans it up and brings it closer to 2025 standards. According to the composer, this new release sounds better than the unofficial versions that can be found across the Internet.

Released on September 10, 2002, Battlefield 1942 is widely considered one of the best shooters of all time and a pioneer within the industry as evident by the legacy it has created. Back in 2002, it hit to an 89 on Metacritic and sold millions of copies, making it both a substantial critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, the first-person shooter classic remains exclusive to PC. Not only has it not been brought to console, but EA has done nothing to modernize it with any additional releases. To make matters worse, it is not even available to purchase via modern methods. It is not on Origin or Steam, leaving PC users with only the option to hunt down a physical copy of the classic game.

