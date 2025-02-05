Battlefield 6 Release Date May Depend on GTA 6

Battlefield 6‘s release date has yet to be decided by EA and it seems it’s going to come down to when GTA 6 releases. 2025 is one of the most stacked years for games this generation. There’s going to be new sequels for major franchises, great new IP, and no shortage of remasters/remakes. It’s incredibly likely there are tons of games coming out this year that we don’t even know about too. With that said, fall 2025 is pretty baron right now. There are some games targeting that window, but no one is pinning down an exact date. Why? It’s pretty much exclusively because of GTA 6. Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated game is slated for fall 2025.

Of course, there are fears that GTA 6 could get delayed to 2026 which would be unfortunate for those who have waited 12 years for a new GTA. However, it would be extremely beneficial to all of the other video game publishers. A number of video game companies are waiting for Rockstar to announce a date for GTA 6 because the game is going to absolutely swallow up any competition within at least 30 days of its launch if not longer. We can probably expect Call of Duty to release this fall no matter what, but others may hesitate.

battlefield 4

During an investors call today, it was confirmed that the tentatively titled Battlefield 6 will release sometime between April 2025 and April 2026. Historically, Battlefield has launched in October or November, but there have been some exceptions such as Battlefield: Hardline which launched in the spring. EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed (via CharlieIntel) that the reason it hasn’t narrowed it down to even a season is because it is waiting to see what the upcoming competition is like. Although EA didn’t explicitly say GTA 6, it’s safe to assume that’s the game that is going to have the most impact on EA’s decision for Battlefield 6‘s release date.

Of course, other games like Call of Duty also play a role, but it’s possible Battlefield 6 may release in early 2026 to get out of GTA 6‘s way. This would also give Battlefield 6 ample time to polish itself as the series has had a lot of troubles with its last few launches. EA is relying on this Battlefield to be the best one yet and is investing a lot of time and resources on it. Multiple studios are working in tandem on Battlefield 6, including Need for Speed studio Criterion which has put the racing series on a temporary hold to help out with Battlefield. Needless to say, the stakes are high, if the game is bad, it would do a lot of damage for EA.

EA is taking a lot of extra steps to ensure Battlefield 6 is good beyond just taking its time. It was confirmed the other day that Battlefield 6 will host playtests throughout the year to gain as much player feedback while the game is in development. These tests started imminently, ensuring that the developers have roughly a year to test the game. While the series does typically have a beta test before launch, that’s usually for stress testing servers, balancing the game, and catching last minute bugs. By then, the core fundamentals of the game are locked in place and can’t be adjusted much.

Battlefield 6 is taking a different approach and allowing players to shape the game somewhat. While some things are likely close to final, this level of testing allows EA to make a game with fans in mind. And of course, if Battlefield 6 does opt to release in 2026 to get out of GTA 6‘s way, it does allow the developers more time for testing and more time to implement feedback. Fans were treated to a slight tease of Battlefield 6 gameplay the other day and it looks promising, but franchise fans know better than to get too excited until they’re playing it themselves.