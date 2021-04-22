Battlefield Mobile Game Announced

✖

Electronic Arts and its EA Dice studio are working alongside Industrial Toys on a mobile Battlefield game, an announcement that shouldn’t be unexpected considering how every major shooter has a mobile spin-off of some sort nowadays. EA’s take on the mobile experience for Battlefield won’t be out this year, however, with the publisher instead planning on releasing the game at some point in 2022 for tablets and smartphones.

In a succinct post on the EA site detailing the plans for the future of the Battlefield franchise, EA Dice’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson confirmed the plans for a mobile title for sometime next year. Gabrielson said “it’s always been our vision to bring Battlefield to more platforms” and that it plans to execute that goal next year.

That Battlefield game is not the only one the company has planned, however. It’s got another mainline Battlefield game that’ll presumably just be called “Battlefield 6” unless the developers come up with a different name, but Gabrielson stressed that the mobile title planned will be a totally separate experience that’ll receive its own attention from teams working on it.

“Make no mistake, this is a standalone game,” Gabrielson said about the mobile Battlefield game. “A completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform. It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience. This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come.”

Will it include a battle royale mode or just normal multiplayer experiences? Will it have any kind of integration with Battlefield 6 to entice people to play both games? Will it feature controller support in addition to whatever touch controls are in place? These are questions people will inevitably have about the game, but details on when we can expect to get some answers were less defined than they were about the Battlefield 6 game which is said to be revealed “soon.”

Electronic Arts is also working on a mobile experience for Apex Legends, a game that was announced long ago and is just now prepping to move into its beta phase.

The mobile Battlefield experience will be detailed sometime in the future with a release planned for mobile devices at some point in 2022.