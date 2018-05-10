New Battlefield Game Reveal Date Possibly Unlocked

FPS fans are itching to learn more about the next Battlefield game, even more so after a pretty massive leak revealed tons of potential info concerning the alleged WWII setting. Thankfully, the Battlefield 1 community is still going strong and definitely on the hunt for any Easter Eggs that might reveal even more. And guess what? They did!

There is an incredibly intricate Easter Egg hidden within the Fort Vaux map and players have been scrambling to learn more. After much trial and error, the community banded together and eventually found what may the big reveal we’ve been looking for.

In the map, there is a chamber called “Isolement,” where players entered by pretty much smashing things and flipping a bunch of switches until eventually the correct order was hit. Once the special combo was found, an empty room was discovered with an interesting painting showcasing a horse, blood, and some random piping.

It wouldn’t be a very good Easter Egg if that was it and one player discovered a much deeper meaning. Turns out, the pipe drips actually sound out morse code that actually leads here on the Electronic Arts network revealed this simple message: “May 23, 2018 #Battlefield.” “Never be the same” was also featured once more, mimicking the original teaser we saw earlier this year.

Could this mean a reveal for Battlefield 1? Well, yes, but it’s not likely. Even more so with Call of Duty’s big reveal happening soon and more and more leaks emerging about what’s next in the Battlefield franchise. My money is on our official big reveal and finally, finally we can put to rest those rumors once and for all about what the time setting will actually be for the next game. Will they follow suit with the previous Call of Duty and go the WWII route, or will they be going in a surprising new direction? Only time will tell, but apparently – it could be happening soon.

It would also make sense that this is the date for the official reveal given that EA has already confirmed that the latest title will be playable at this year’s E3. Since that will be taking place in the middle of June, it would only make sense for them to have their official reveal before that point to control what’s been shown for maximum impact.

As an FPS fan, I’m stoked to learn more about what the new title will bring! Sound off with your thoughts, theories, hopes and dreams in the comment section below, we’d love to hear all of your Battlefield opinions!