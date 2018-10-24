‘Battlefield V’ Battle Royale Mode Won’t Launch Until Next Year

With Battle Royale taking over so many different online games, it wasn’t really surprising to see Battlefield V follow suit. What is surprising is that the mode won’t be available at launch — or even this year.

The team over at DICE and EA revealed their roadmap for the upcoming shooter and what instantly struck out as odd was that their Battle Royale “Firestorm” mode won’t be actually available to players until March 2019. Though Battlefield V looks to have some incredible new content, it is a little strange to see such a delay for the mode. Even stranger given how much success the team behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 appears to be having with their Blackout Battle Royale mode.

According to DICE, “During spring, DICE and Criterion start the fire with Battlefield V‘s Battle Royale experience. Firestorm elevates the mode by bringing in the best of what Battlefield is known for. Mix a shrinking playing field with trademark Battlefield elements such as team play, powerful vehicles, and destruction, and you get many unique Battlefield moments coming your way. “

In addition to the Battle Royale news, DICE also outlined what players can look forward to after launch:

Evolving Gameplay: Thrilling ways of experiencing Battlefield V will be added through fresh Fortifications, and Reinforcements. Iconic WW2 hardware like vehicles, weapons, and gadgets will also be added.

New Experiences: Play through a new single-player War Story dubbed The Last Tiger, co-op with a friend in Combined Arms, do battle royale the Battlefield way in Firestorm, experience new game modes and Grand Operations, and hone your skills in the upcoming Practice Range.

An Expanding World: You’ll get to deploy on fresh maps as chapters bring new battlefields. Shortly after launch, this starts with Belgium and the Panzerstorm map with tank-focused gameplay, expanding to the battlefields of Greece – and the journey will continue.

Game Improvements: Quality of life updates will regularly improve Battlefield V, fix bugs, and balance the game.

Are you bummed for the additional wait for Battle Royale, or are you more looking forward to the game’s other features? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

Battlefield V launches November 20th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.