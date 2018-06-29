New Battlefield V Closed Alpha Gameplay Footage Released

Battlefield V is giving players a lot of reasons to be excited for the new game. Not only are we going back to the popular (in games) World War 2 period, but there are a ton of new features as well including Grand Operations and Battle Royale. But it’s not just those announced features that have fans hyped. The game itself looks absolutely breathtaking and now fans of the FPS series get to see a little more of that with some epic footage from the PC closed Alpha testing period.

Luckily, it’s not a YouTube channel littered with “Yoooo, what’s up it’s ya boi” lingo – it’s pure, unfiltered gameplay. Not only that, but the video at the top also gives fans a chance to check out the Conquest Mode as well as a piece of the ‘Fall of Norway’ narrative. Plus, look at that breathtaking 1080p gameplay! It looks so smooth and the environmentals are absolutely incredible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battlefield V promises to be the most immersive entry into the franchise to date, with more more inclusive customization than ever before, and thrilling new additions to the game such as Fortifications and Grand Operations. DICE is also going against the recent trend of ditching single-player, honoring player wishes for a continuation of the notorious storytelling they are known for within a historical time period many of didn’t experience.

DICE describes the game as, “War will never be the same. Enter mankind’s greatest conflict as Battlefield goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Face intense all-out war and witness human drama set against global combat in epic, unexpected locations. This is Battlefield V. The richest and most immersive Battlefield yet.”

As far as the game itself goes, Battlefield V releases on October 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

What are your thoughts on the gameplay footage above? Do you like the direction that DICE continues to take the series or were you hoping for something drastically different? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!