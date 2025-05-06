GTA 6 Trailer #2 Features a Whole Lot of Butts

Rockstar Games dropped a bomb this morning when it finally released Trailer #2 for Grand Theft Auto VI. The trailer itself gave us a better look at just about every aspect of GTA VI than before, including new details on its story, characters, and vast world. Despite this, arguably the biggest thing to come out of this trailer in the eyes of many GTA fans is the staggering number of butts that Rockstar chose to put on display.

Yes, butts are a major component of the new GTA VI trailer and are prominently highlighted on more than one occasion. Lucia Caminos, one of the two main protagonists of GTA VI, has her own backside shown off quite a bit throughout the trailer, but she’s not alone. By our count, there are are least eight different shots throughout the video that hone in on a character’s butt. These shots are joined by plenty of others where NPCs and other characters can be seen shaking their booties in the streets of Vice City, bringing the overall booty count into the dozens.

This focus on butts in GTA VI doesn’t just extend to the new trailer, either. The revamped version of the GTA VI website that Rockstar pushed live this morning is filled to the brim with new screenshots, many of which again center around butts. Whether it be NPCs lying on the beach (like the image above) or others that feature characters twerking in the club, Rockstar is clearly proud of the rumps that it has created for GTA VI and wants to show them all off as much as possible.

Jokes aside, what does look incredibly impressive in GTA VI is the sheer amount of variety in its character models. This is something that was shown off well in Trailer #1, but it has only been further highlighted here in Trailer #2. GTA VI seems to have more diversity in its body types than any other game in history, which should only make the final product that much more impressive when it releases. Whether or not the body shapes and styles of Jason and Lucia can change as well remains to be seen, but we should learn more on this front in the months ahead.

Grand Theft Auto VI is due out next year on May 26, 2026, and will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Expect to see a whole lot more butts at that time.