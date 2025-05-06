Pokemon Fans Score Rare Card Restocks in an Unexpected Place

For many Pokemon card collectors, the usual go-to retail locations haven’t been able to keep up with demand lately. The usual TCG shelves in places like Target and Walmart are empty more often than not these days, making it a difficult time for those who enjoy collecting Pokemon cards. Recent Pokemon Center restocks have show better luck, but even so, many fans have been missing that pack-opening feeling. However, lately many Pokemon card enthusiasts on Reddit have been sharing card wins somewhere you might not expect. If you’re craving new Pokemon cards, it might be worth looking into.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The r/PokemonTCG subreddit is a place where many card collectors show off their wins. From exciting pulls to intel on where players might be able to find a card restock, this community is full of Pokemon card content. And recently, that includes a surprising number of card pack pulls from a less common location – Dollar General. This retailer is well known for showing up in rural areas, carrying a variety of general staples. It’s less well-known for carrying Pokemon cards, but apparently, that might need to change.

Lately, Dollar General seems to be stocking more current, hard-to-find Pokemon cards than you might think. Folks have recently lucked out with everything from Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together to the highly coveted Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions mini-tins shared by Redditor @h0p3thecat above. Not only does it seem like your local Dollar General might have some Pokemon TCG in stock, but there appears to be a good variety of options on the shelves. Given that many fans still haven’t seen Prismatic Evolutions in real life, this is a pretty big win.

Check Your Local Dollar General for Pokemon Cards

Dollar General is fairly ubiquitous in rural areas of the United States, but even those closer to the city will likely be able to find one relatively nearby. That makes it good news that more locations seem to be carrying a good variety of different Pokemon TCG packs. For those who’ve seen nothing but empty shelves at GameStop and shocking upcharges at their local card shop, a trip to Dollar General just might pay off.

In the last few days, collectors have reported finding all sorts of Pokemon card packs for sale at Dollar General. Not only that, but they seem to be having decent luck with solid pulls from the packs on the shelves there! @bscherz35 on Reddit showed off some solid cards from their purchase of a few Temporal Forces blister packs, for instance.

Another Pokemon card fan showed off a Clefairy and Furret full illustration pair from their recent Journey Together acquisition. Of course, there’s no guarantee that shopping at a particular retailer will lead to better luck when it comes to pulls, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to see Dollar General yielding results for fellow Pokemon fans.

With retail prices at anywhere from Target to your local card shop well exceeding MSRP, when they have cards at all, it may be time to seek out a new and less expected source of cards. If you have a Dollar General nearby, why not stop by to see if they have some cards on the shelves? It seems like many locations have recently restocked several different Scarlet & Violet-era sets, so you might get that chase card you’ve been seeking.

Have you tried looking for Pokemon cards at your local Dollar General? Let us know in the comments below, and best of luck!