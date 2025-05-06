Neverwinter’s New D&D Honor Among Thieves-Inspired Module Is Finally Here

Last month, Neverwinter officially unveiled its next module, Neverwinter: Red Harvest. This exciting new chapter in the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG is now available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation as of May 6th. Red Harvest is the 31st module for Neverwinter and draws its inspiration from the beloved movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. In this latest major update, players will be tasked with helping battle the Red Wizards to protect the realm from the dangerous threat of Szass Tam and his army.

This new module for Neverwinter introduces a brand-new adventure zone, the Tyraturos Tower District, which brings players to Thay. The new map is inspired by the region’s depiction in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, with three different neighborhoods for players to explore. Now that the module is live, players can travel to Tyraturos to explore these new areas and uncover the stories that await them there.

In total, this area will feature three new thrilling story acts as players join up with the Harpers to take on the Red Wizards, including a familiar face from Honor Among Thieves. To get a preview of the new content before you jump in, check out the exciting new Neverwinter: Red Harvest launch trailer:

The new content is officially available as of 12 PM EDT on May 6th, which means gamers can jump in and take on the new module now. To get a full sense of what to expect, let’s cover the highlights alongside the new story chapters.

New & Returning Events for Neverwinter: Red Harvest

In addition to the new main story content, the Red Harvest module brings in a new Shackles of Divinity trial for players to undertake, bringing back those tough, mechanics-driven boss battles that Neverwinter fans will remember from its most iconic trials.

The Shackles of Divinity will have three different difficulty levels, letting players choose their challenge level from the following:

Normal Mode – Accessible to all and part of the Random Trial Queue.

Advanced Mode – A stepping stone for mid-level players looking to push their limits.

Master Mode – A relentless challenge for the most skilled adventurers, emphasizing mechanics over raw stats.

The Red Wizards of Thay look extra tough in Neverwinter’s new module

Along with the new trial, players will see a few in-game events have returned. The roster of returning Neverwinter events during the Red Harvest module includes:

Protector’s Jubilee

Celebration of Liira

Summer Festival

Tymora’s Gift

Challenge of the Gods

Coins of Waukeen

Like any new module, Red Harvest also brings a refresh to the Neverwinter Battle Pass and in-game shop. Players will be able to work their way through 3 phases of the new “Dead to Rites” Battle Pass, which offers a new companion, Rath Modar. Players can also purchase several new Red Harvest Bundles and Packs with useful and exciting items to use in their latest Neverwinter adventure. This includes a new Keyring Bundle, Red Harvest Head Start Pack, Hotenow Campaign, and Thayan Resistance Pack.

The 31st Neverwinter module, Red Harvest, is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Neverwinter is a free-to-play MMORPG, so if this Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves content has you inspired to check it out, you can jump into the game for free on your preferred console.