Rumor: Battlefield V Getting a Closed Alpha Later This Month

This past week at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Electronic Arts noted that it would be hosting a beta for Battlefield V before the game’s launch this October, likely to come to Xbox One and PC. But an accidental tweet may suggest that some players could get their hands on the multiplayer portion of the game as soon as this month.

Jim Heki, who serves as a principal software engineer over at Electronic Arts, previously sent out a tweet this weekend suggesting said closed alpha, though he deleted it a little bit after, possibly due to the fact that the publisher didn’t want that revealed just yet.

But leave it to the folks at Reddit to capture the details from the tweet before it was deleted, which suggests that some folks will be invited to the beta soon enough.

“There will be a Closed Alpha for Battlefield V. (You’ll hear more about it later this month)

I will have a block of codes and we’re gonna have a “Content Creation Contest” to give them away!!” Heji noted. “Prepare to get creative.”

It sounds like a potential contest could be introduced over the next week to give fans a chance to join in the alpha, which will likely include a handful of maps and characters to choose from. EA hasn’t said anything officially, but some multiplayer would hit the spot when it comes to getting us through the doldrums of summer.

Don’t forget that EA Access and Origin Access members will also have full access to the game a full five days before its release, as part of your yearly service.

There’s no word on when EA will be launching the beta for Battlefield V, but it will likely be sometime in September. The company noted that the best way to get involved with it is to pre-order the game before its release, as you’ll likely receive a code that will let you jump in for its full duration. We’ll have more details on that in the months ahead.

We’ll also let you know when the alpha test is confirmed and if you’ll be able to participate or not. If not, don’t fret. The full release of Battlefield V isn’t too far off, slated to arrive on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.