‘Battlefield V’ Combined Arms Mode Goes Live Next Week

Battlefield V’s new Combined Arms co-op mode is poised to release next week, a new announcement from EA Dice confirmed on Tuesday.

Following a teaser for a teaser from last week where EA DICE said it would have more information on Battlefield V’s co-op mode releasing soon, the video below was released through the official Twitter account to preview the release of Combined Arms. An exact date wasn’t given for its release, but the teaser trailer said Combined Arms will be out next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

💥 Squad up with up to 3 friends and survive 4 mission types across 4 maps in #Battlefield V’s co-op experience. 💥 Combined Arms deploys next week. pic.twitter.com/I0Gkyvw65b — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) February 5, 2019

The good news is that the game mode has a more narrowed release window now since it’ll be out next week, but the bad news is that the video didn’t actually reveal any new scenes from the mode. Battlefield V players who think the footage looked familiar may recall that it was the same content seen in the trailer for Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes which can be seen at the top. That trailer gave an overview of the entire chapter but started with the Combined Arms mode.

This Combined Arms mode will let players group up to take on different missions, some of which were highlighted in the Twitter video above which confirmed the release timing of the mode. EA DICE previously shared more information on the game mode and promised more details were to come, so those are expected now that the actual launch of Combined Arms is scheduled to happen next week. The text in the teaser video alone alluded to some of those details by saying the squads of up to four players can compete in four different mission types in across four maps.

“Coming in February, Combined Arms is the Battlefield V co-op experience, where you can improve your skills before taking on multiplayer,” EA DICE said about the new game mode. “In your first Combined Arms endeavor, you’ll attempt a surgical strike on a single objective in eight missions. As we come closer to its launch, we’ll share more details on Combined Arms.”

Battlefield V’s Combined Arms mode is expected to release sometime next week.