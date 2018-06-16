Battlefield V Community Draws Line on Historical Accuracy Discussions

Talks of women, war, and historical accuracy have been at the heart of Battlefield V discussions since the game was announced with its reveal trailer, but one section of the game’s community says that there’s nothing more to say about the topic.

Like most gaming forums on Reddit, the Battlefield subreddit is always abuzz with topical discussions like the historical accuracy debates currently at hand. With post after post about the same topic cluttering up the subreddit as Redditors hash it out with the same points and counterpoints, the moderators of the subreddit have now put a new rule into effect that prevents any more complaining about historical accuracy.

“We’re done, it’s over. New rule: No more bitching about historical accuracy, it’s a game, not a history book,” the post that announced the new rule read. “Violations will have consequences.”

Raising the issue above the moderators and the community members within the subreddit, the mods said that Reddit administrators have confirmed that brigading did take place, the act of non-community members pouring in to flood the subreddit with votes or posts to reflect a particular opinion. Both admins and moderators are now working together to make sure that brigading doesn’t happen again with the mods saying that “every point has been made” and that the discussions have become repetitive.

“Reddit admins have confirmed brigading and the modteams of the subs in question are fully cooperating to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hate us all you want but we’re done with this bullshit. This issue has been discussed in a million threads but we’ve never been brigaded more than we have in the past months. Admins can only keep up with so much. We’re done wasting our time on this, every point has been made, no you’re not sexists or whatever, but this is just repetitive now.”

The mods clarified their stance in a later update while acknowledging that the community has valid concerns about the game and customization options that allow you to design your solider however you see fit, but with the way the discussions have gone so far, they’ve decided to call it quits on historical accuracy talks.

“We get that y’all have valid criticism about battlefield V and the customisation options within the game,” the edited post said. “Sadly, this subreddit has proven to be unable to have a civil discussion about these things without devolving into name calling and slapfights.”

The Battlefield moderators stressed at the end that they’re not affiliated with EA or Dice in any manner.