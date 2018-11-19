‘Battlefield V’ Reportedly Crashes When Players Access a Certain Menu

Battlefield V players are advising others not to access a certain menu when in a match, a menu that’ll reportedly cause players’ games to crash.

Originating from the Battlefield V forums and subreddit and reported on by Kotaku, the culprit that crashes players’ games appears to be the “Assignments” menu. By pausing the game during a match, players can see assignments that essentially function as challenged to be completed, and scrolling down to select the menu in full will display a more detailed account of the assignments players have waiting for them. It’s by following those steps that players are reportedly seeing their games lock up with no way out of the situation aside from resetting the game.

“When in game when I press the Assignment tab the whole screen goes blurred with nothing on it except my curser and I can’t get out of it until I reset the game!” one player’s account on the game’s forums read.

Others corroborated these reports by saying they too were encountering problems when trying to check assignments during a match. Some people taking part in the discussion on Reddit said they’d fallen victim to the issue multiple times without fail, some of them still forgetting about it in the heat of a match and getting froze up before completing a game.

Hi there, it seems there may be an issue with some cut scenes causing this when checking assignments. Please report this as a bug on our forums for the game team to catalogue: //t.co/IKO5peO5GY. This is the first report I’ve seen where it happens… //t.co/4955XWaMct — EA Help (@EAHelp) November 18, 2018

At least one player has received a response from the EA Help Twitter account regarding the issue after they tweeted and asked for help. The player shared an image of what the bug looked like when it occurred, but no solution was given aside from the EA Help account directing them towards the forums to report the bug.

The response from EA Help said it was the first time the representative had seen the issue, but that tweet is several hours old at the time of publishing, so EA is likely well aware of the problem by now. Players have been reporting the bug on the forums like the account suggested though with at least one more post offering a detailed report that was backed up by other players.

Battlefield V is scheduled to fully release for all buyers on November 20th.