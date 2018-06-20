Battlefield V Devs “Super Happy” About New DLC Direction

Battlefield V is giving players a lot of reasons to be excited for the new game. Not only are we going back to the popular (in games) World War 2 period, but there are a ton of new features as well including Grand Operations and Battle Royale. But it’s not just those announced features that have fans hyped. The lack of paid DLC is reason enough to celebrate, and it seems that not just gamers are thrilled with this development.

When DICE first announced that post-launch content would be free, fans were understandably leery. The publisher is Electronic Arts afterall, and they’ve not been shy in the past about their love for microtransactions and paid post-launch updates. To be fair, that’s a publisher – and that’s their job, but it does make it an interesting feat to take the word of “free” seriously for some. Luckily, the Senior Producer for the game, Lars Gustavsson, recently talked to DualShockers to assuage our worries:

“We have so many talented people who have built some of our best maps ever post-launch. Usually, we build a game with a mindset and everything, and then when we do post-launch we learn from that, and allow ourselves to ‘go deep’ on this or that,” Gustavsson told the site. “It’s been kind of sad to see that we’ve splintered our community through the years and some times those experiences haven’t gotten all the love they deserve. So that’s why the team is super-happy to do this.”

It’s fantastic to see that DICE is doing away with how they usually handle their post-launch services. EA told us previously, “Tides of War is DICE’s new approach to live services, where players will set out on an epic journey with their Company in unexpected battles throughout World War 2. There will be no premium pass, all players will have access to the same maps and modes, keeping the community unified as they progress through Battlefield V. In Tides of War, their journey through World War 2 will grow through themed experiences that will include events and all-new ways to play like Grand Operations, while also unlocking the latest themed rewards such as weapons and vehicles to further shape their Company.”

Battlefield V will be available worldwide October 19th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.