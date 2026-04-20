Apex Legends’ Matchmaking Changes Are a Step in the Right Direction

One of the biggest aspects of battle royale games like Apex Legends is their matchmaking, which is often a source of criticism if not balanced to an audience’s liking. For example, poor matchmaking can lead to bad connections during matches, or force players to be mismatched with opponents that are far beyond their skill level. These problems seem to be the direct target of Apex Legends‘ latest patch, which seems to fine tune matchmaking in exciting ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Multiple patches and updates in Apex Legends have been necessary to fix the game’s biggest problems, including matchmaking. However, any changes to matchmaking have been somewhat minimal, correcting issues in small ways, but never committing heavily to a roadmap of changes players have been vocal about. With the inclusion of an important April 2026 patch, several systems to Apex Legends are changing, including how the game handles its online functionality.

Beyond simple bug fixes, a patch released on April 14, 2026, for Apex Legends has a number of stability improvements to its online modes. While mainly to help the Switch 2 version of the game function better, the matchmaking across all systems has been greatly improved. For starters, higher-skilled players in Ranked and pubs have been given a slight increase in queue times, with this change aimed to create more evenly matched lobbies. Hopefully, this will allow players of equal skill levels to encounter each other more frequently.

One of Apex Legends‘ greatest weaknesses is how unbalanced matchmaking can feel, so this change is a welcome one for fans. That being said, pubs could suffer from this change slightly, as higher queue times could cause high-skill players to wait an eternity for a match. Additional matchmaking changes might tweak this new system in Season 29, but this will likely take time as feedback goes to the developers at Respawn Entertainment. According to the official patch notes, Respawn’s goal is to make “tighter skill bands and more competitive games across the board.”

With the audience for Apex Legends on Switch 2 growing larger and larger, these matchmaking changes couldn’t come at a better time. Further testing will be needed to refine these changes, but they mark a step in the right direction to address fan complaints. Smaller tweaks to queue times could fashion a better Ranked experience for a wide variety of players, but this isn’t the only big adjustment from the April 2026 patch.

Ranked Tiers Now Shuffle Players Into Matches Based On Squad Levels Rather Than Individual Ones

Another significant matchmaking adjustment comes from Apex Legends‘ Drop Zone Ranked matches, an extremely common game type selected by players. This mode typically saw players in groups team up to take on their rivals, but the matchmaking was largely tied to individual skill of players, creating an inconsistency between matches. For example, if your squad had three players of low-level skill, and someone in the upper echelon of skill, your whole group would be placed in a fairly tough competitive atmosphere.

With the April 2026 patch, matches in Ranked Drop Zone now account for your squad’s collective skill, rather than relying on the individual. The displayed Ranked tier distribution in this mode will now show the charts of squads, leading to balanced groups taking on each other for a balanced challenge. This is all information that has hardly been tested, so it remains to be seen how effective this change really is. Yet, much like the queue times, enough communication from fans to Respawn could help them refine this system adjustment.

Fans Are Hopeful That These Adjustments Make Apex Legends Matches More Balanced

Four-hour ranked map rotation schedules have been shifting around in Apex Legends too, allowing players to experience matches on a more varied map list as they participate in matches. This, when combined with the matchmaking changes, has a chance to make the game’s online multiplayer fresher than it’s been in a long time. When combined with the previous Apex Legends update that makes it harder for Predator players from getting into your matches, players have a lot of hope for the future.

With the game’s 30th Season coming up, this could mark step one of a larger plan to shift matchmaking into every player’s favor as new content drops. For a game as popular as Apex Legends, every matchmaking change will be felt by the large audience, with plenty of fans having vocal comments on elements Respawn can refine further as the live service title continues to evolve.

What do you think about the matchmaking changes in Apex Legends‘ recent patch? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!