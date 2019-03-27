‘Battlefield V’ Firestorm Duos Arriving Next Month

Battlefield V officially received its long-awaited battle royale mode, Firestorm, earlier this week. Since then, players have been jumping into the massive map that comes along with the popular mode to endure the great burning ring of fire as it closes in on all who dares to drop in. That said, there are only two ways to get in on the action in Firestorm. Either you have to go it alone, or you’re left teaming up with three others, whether they be friends or random gamers. However, it looks like those looking for more of a duo-focused sort of outing will soon have their wishes granted, as a duos mode will be coming next month.

In a recent post on the EA website, the devs outlined a ton of content that will be coming for not only Firestorm, but also Battlefield V itself. When it comes to the battle royale mode, however, it was noted that things will be improved with the Tides of War. “Note that Firestorm will be improved and expanded after launch for all Battlefield V players as part of Tides of War; Duo play, for instance, is coming for a limited time in April,” the post said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we are sure that players would love a duo mode to be part of the game right now, it will be interesting to see exactly how things play out as Firestorm evolves. Plus, if duos is only going to be available for a limited time, what other sort of content could they have in mind for the future of Battlefield V battle royale?

Criterion Software’s Arthur Rohart recently spoke about how Firestorm will continue to progress and evolve. “So, you can expect weekly experiences, as well as continuous quality of life improvements, class play, weapon and vehicle customization and progression/leaderboards being rolled out over time,” he said. “However, there won’t be any ‘exotic modes’ at launch.”

Battlefield V and Firestorm are both available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you worried that the upcoming duo mode will only be available for a limited time in Battlefield V Firestorm? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!