‘Battlefield V’ Firestorm Receives a Ton of Fixes in New Update

Now that Battlefield V players have had the chance to jump in on the battle royale action in Firestorm, the developers are beginning to roll out fixes and tweaks to hopefully improve the overall experience. That said, the team at DICE has officially released the latest update for the game, and it features a plethora of fixes for Firestorm. Console players can expect a 3.5 GB download the next time they play, while those on PC are looking at a 6.59 GB update.

The update in question bring a bounty of tweaks to the game in general, but it really focuses on Firestorm, as it is the newest mode to join the mix. Among the fixes for the battle royale shenanigans are for AI issues, animations, bugs that were plaguing maps, vehicles, and much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full patch notes for Battlefield V update 1.14 right here, but the changes specific to Firestorm can be found below:

Firestorm – Gameplay fixes and changes

Fixed an issue which was causing a weapon to be misaligned when a player was in a man down state while being spectated.

V-1 and Artillery Strikes now count as “gadget kills”.

Pistols that have been picked up by the player now properly drop on the ground if the player dies.

Players are now able to use the Flare Gun while in water.

Increased the draw distance for grenades and melee weapons.

Grenades now collide with the cover of the pickup truck instead of going through it.

Fixed an issue where the active VOIP icon would not always show if the entire squad would be talking at the same time.

Players will no longer deploy a grenade automatically when dropping an item as a passenger.

When in a tank, the player will no longer switch to the selected tank gun while zooming on the map.

Added a red outline for the Artillery Strike on the map to make it more visible.

The health cooldown UI no longer freezes if a player drops their healing items when it is in progress.

Getting an invite from a player while looking for players enables you to join the squad.

If the user cancels and resumes the interaction with a safe, it will always reset.

When the player is watching another player being revived, the camera will remain in the same position.

The Napalm Helmet will no longer obstruct the player when aiming down sights.

Players can now jump as soon as they reach the start of the jump location.

When waiting for the other players, the squad list shows the correct Armor Plates number that the player had before death.

Players will no longer reload when opening doors.

The loot rarity icon is no longer visible through soldier bodies and vehicles.

When getting killed by another player, the text for the weapon used will show properly.

Switching weapon while dropping a weapon will no longer make the weapon being held invisible.

The Swap and Drop button callouts are updated if the player changes the keybind ingame.

Interaction detection has been improved to avoid issues with loot near Objectives and vehicles.

The interaction prompt for safes will no longer be offset when the player interacts with it repeatedly.

The interaction prompt for safes will no longer double when the player interacts with it repeatedly.

Interacting with a safe repeatedly will no longer make the progress bar disappear.

When the player is killed by an Artillery Strike, an icon is displayed in the kill feed.

The first wave of capture points now start earlier, before the zone starts to shrink for the first time.

Firestorm – Map improvements and fixes

Improved the rock wall textures near Pluto (Dig Site A).

Removed a piece of terrain that was clipping through the bridge towards the farm from the lake, causing vehicles to flip if they drive over it with speed.

Fixed a floating telegraph pole that was placed east from Nannahavn.

The crates located west of Hansen Farms are no longer floating in the air.

Fixed a floating tree west of the Halvoy Dam.

Players can no longer get stuck between the gap of the barrels inside Hansen Farms.

The shed door is no longer clipping through the barrels at Minerva Docks.

Players can no longer interact with the backside of the ladder near Guderos.

Players can no longer get stuck while prone under the wooden platform next to the fishing cabin near Halvoy Dam.

Players can no longer get stuck between the wall and the railway sleeper stacks East of Minerva Docks.

Players can no longer get stuck when jumping between the metal bars at Pluto (Dig site A).

Improved rock textures near the Odenberg area.

Player can no longer get stuck between the tree and the wall north of Minerva Docks.

Players can no longer hide behind the waterfall South of Minerva Docks.

The wooden crates are no longer floating above the floor inside the shed southeast of Hansen Farms.

The wooden crate no longer blocks the player from vaulting through the window in arctic house west of Hansen Farms.

Snow effect is no longer present inside the house southeast of Hotstad as well as the house north of Minerva Docks.

Fixed an issue that was causing mild flickering around the windshields inside vehicles.

The PAK-40 AT towable located southeast of Halvdeler has been moved ten meters to make it more useful.

Battlefield V is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe there is still a mountain of work ahead for the devs when it comes to Firestorm? Which issues still need to be fixed? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!