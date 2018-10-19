‘Battlefield V’s’ German Campaign Is “Crazy,” “Not a Hero’s Story”

Battlefield V’s release looms closer and fans of the other popular FPS franchise are excited to learn even more about the different directions the studio keeps taking the series. Thanks to a recent interview with one member of the DICE development team, we’ve got an inside look at the German campaign fo the game and it looks nuts!

Design Director Daniel Berlin recently sat down with Eurogamer to talk about the gravity of consequence and how they wanted players to feel the weight of their choices. Because of this, they chose a “tank-specific” narrative to follow from the German perspective, but don’t expect any feel good moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Building The Last Tiger, we decided to really dive into the emotions and the aspects of consequence, I’d say, and that was a driving factor when we built this,” the Design Director told the site. “You may deny the actions you made, but even if you deny them you have to live with the consequences. All actions have consequences, even in war, so that’s an ongoing theme throughout the whole thing.”

He added, “And I don’t want to spoil anything, but I hope that mantra helps you understand some of what I mean when I say it’s not a hero story. It’s really about this tank crew going to war in this crazy machine and they start to actually question why they fight.”

For those anxious to see it for themselves, The Last Tiger is set to be right before the end of the war and the German military began to splinter due to some pretty heavy revelations. The tone is meant to be horrifying, meant to be crushing, and it seems like the team is making sure it is exactly that when the game launches next month.

Battlefield V releases on November 20, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

You can learn even more about the upcoming FPS with our Game Hub here, including Attrition tips, the guttural new story trailer, the revamped Medic class, and so much more. Excited for the next step in the Battlefield franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!