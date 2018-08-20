‘Battlefield V’ Open Beta Kicking off Next Month

With Battlefield V just a few weeks away from releasing, we figured it would just be a matter of time before Electronic Arts and DICE announced an open beta for everyone to give multiplayer a good run-through before the game’s release. And it looks like they just revealed when we’ll be getting it!

EA has revealed that the open beta for Battlefield V will take place early next month, launching Sept. 4th for those with Early Access (via pre-order), and Sept. 6th for all. This is for all platforms across the board, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with that particular platform supporting the all-new GeForce RT GPU’s that were announced this morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Open Beta will showcase the soon-to-be-iconic Rotterdam map on Conquest mode as well as the Arctic Fjord map on both Conquest and Grand Operations,” EA confirmed in a press release. “Revealed just last week, the Rotterdam map will immerse players in a battle fought throughout the streets of Holland where the game’s dynamic physicality and destruction will be on full display,” the announcement reads.

“New to the Battlefield franchise, Grand Operations is a multiplayer experience across multiple maps and modes that takes players through a powerful narrative journey inspired by historical events,” the announcement adds.

The company has already confirmed that the beta content will be playable at Gamescom this week for both Xbox One X and PC formats, so interested players can sneak a peek before getting their hands on it.

“It’s always been important to us as a studio to stay one step ahead as we look to increase the graphical fidelity in games,” said Christian Holmquist, Technical Director at DICE. “With this new NVIDIA RTX platform, more detail than ever before can now be seen on the battlefield, from recognizing the flash of a muzzle being reflected off a car to spotting the detailed reflection of a devastated facade in a splash of water on the ground. Things in the environment will feel more lifelike and real and all-out war will never look the same.”

No word on when the open beta will be available for download, but EA should send us a notification so players can prepare for battle when it kicks off. There’s also no word on when it’ll end, but more than likely we’ll get a few days to test drive it.

Battlefield V releases on Oct. 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.