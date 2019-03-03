‘Battlefield V’ Team Launches “Operation Sunrise” to Improve Communication

The EA DICE team working on Battlefield V has announced a new communication initiative called “Operation Sunrise” that focuses on being more transparent with the community.

Operation Sunrise is the name Battlefield V community manager Ben Walke said encompasses goals like a “regular cadence” of community broadcasts, more Twitter takeovers, and any other way EA DICE can communicate better with players. Walke revealed the plans for the initiative in the first of several community broadcasts to come which was shared on the Battlefield forums and on Reddit. The community manager said the game’s launch didn’t go as smoothly as the team hoped and is planning on using Operation Sunrise to keep players up to speed as the game’s live service plans evolve.

“The team have been discussing what is now being called Operation Sunrise, for a while,” Walke said. “We are passionate about this game, we love our community, and we want to bring you on this epic ride. Out of this desire has grown Operation Sunrise, our ongoing commitment to your and Battlefield series as a whole.”

High-quality communication is essentially what the Battlefield V team hopes to accomplish with Operation Sunrise with developer talks, more monthly surveys, and live streams among the mediums planned to help achieve that goal. That said, this latest community broadcast is focused on communication plans and only hints at new content to come. Walke said in the post that “When we have new content to talk about, we will talk about it AND show it” and followed that with a commitment that players will see something at some point in March prior to the release of Firestorm.

“You have been asking for what is coming next, and although we can’t release it today, or are ready to showcase it today, we can commit that you will be seeing it March, before the launch of Firestorm.”

Walke’s full post about Battlefield V’s Operation Sunrise and EA DICE’s plans for better communication can be seen here.

