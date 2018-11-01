‘Battlefield V’ PC Requirements Revealed

With Battlefield V making its way to gamers later this month, it’s important for PC gamers to know if their setups are up to par for the latest visually impressive adventure.
Global Community Manager Dan Mitre took to Reddit to outline the full requirements and recommended system specs before the FPS’s release this November:
Recommended System Requirements
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent
Memory: 12GB RAM
Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB
Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 580 8GB
DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Available Disk Space: 50GB
Recommended PC System Requirements for DXR
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809)
Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700
Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070
DirectX: DirectX Raytracing Compatible video card
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Available Disk Space: 50GB
Minimum System Requirements
OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
Memory: 8GB RAM
Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 560 / HD 7850 2GB
DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard-drive space: 50GB
The PC reveal comes shortly after the brief summary the team at DICE shared about what fans can expect from the game experience as a whole:
Evolving Gameplay: Thrilling ways of experiencing Battlefield V will be added through fresh Fortifications, and Reinforcements. Iconic WW2 hardware like vehicles, weapons, and gadgets will also be added.
New Experiences: Play through a new single-player War Story dubbed The Last Tiger, co-op with a friend in Combined Arms, do battle royale the Battlefield way in Firestorm, experience new game modes and Grand Operations, and hone your skills in the upcoming Practice Range.
An Expanding World: You’ll get to deploy on fresh maps as chapters bring new battlefields. Shortly after launch, this starts with Belgium and the Panzerstorm map with tank-focused gameplay, expanding to the battlefields of Greece – and the journey will continue.
Game Improvements: Quality of life updates will regularly improve Battlefield V, fix bugs, and balance the game.
As for the game itself, Battlefield V launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on November 20.