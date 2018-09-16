‘Battlefield V’ Will Have Improved Time to Kill, Chat Filter Features at Launch

EA DICE’s list of everything changing on Battlefield V’s launch day compared to the open beta includes a fairer “Time to Kill” system and adjustments for the PC version’s chat filter.

With the Battlefield V open beta now over, EA DICE thanked players for participating and shared a breakdown of the changes to come. A more detailed article about what the developers learned from the beta is coming soon, but the list of planned changes most recently released at least gives a general idea of what EA DICE is looking at.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time to Kill, more often seen as TTK, is one aspect of any shooter that’s always something players examine closely. As the mechanic’s name suggests, it’s the general amount of time it takes to kill an opponent once you have them in your sights and start firing. TTK can be affected by different systems, seemingly overpowered Armor in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode being one example of something that would significantly affect TTK, and just as EA DICE said after the end of the closed alpha, it’s a part of Battlefield V that’s being examined for changes before the full launch.

“We’re adjusting automatic weapons to make the Time to Kill and Time to Death as fair and fun as possible,” EA DICE said in the breakdown of changes to come, though no specific details were given.

Another point that’s caused concern among a third of the players is the chat filter that appeared to be making some strange censorship decisions. Players noticed that it was filtering out phrases like “DLC.” EA DICE again didn’t give for the launch plans regarding the filter but said that it was “evaluating the Open Beta feedback and are making many adjustments for launch.” A response from EA DICE soon after the apparent chat filter issues were noticed said that the chat filter was mistakenly censoring phrases like “DLC” and more.

“One of the new features we’re working on is a profanity filter in-game to reduce toxicity,” EA DICE community manager Jeff Braddock said about the open beta chat filter. “That being said, we have heard some complaints that the filter is blocking words that aren’t profanity or shouldn’t be blocked, like ‘DLC,’ etc. and isn’t blocking some words that should be (obviously, I will not be providing examples of these).”

EA DICE included several other points in the list of changes to come including resource scarcity and vehicles, all of which can be seen here.