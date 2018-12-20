Controversial ‘Battlefield V’ Update Is Being Reverted

A recent Battlefield V update made some divisive changes to an important game system, but EA DICE said it’s planning on rolling back that update soon”’

“Time To Kill” (TTK) is the game system the developer saw fit to change in an update, a part of the game that determines how long it takes to kill an opponent. Several variables play into TTK as well as its counterpart, “Time To Death” (TTD), but the update essentially lowered the maximum damage output of most weapons. That update was met with criticism and debate from the community, and EA DICE followed up on the changes by saying it would implement new playlists featuring the old and new settings so that players can get used to them.

That last development came from the developer on Friday, but in Monday’s update, EA DICE announced its intent to roll back the update and revert the TTK values back to their previous state.

“We’ve committed to giving you an update this week around Battlefield V‘s TTK (Time To Kill) adjustments, as seen in last Friday’s letter to the community,” the developer’s announcement said. “After rolling out those changes last week, we’ve listened to your feedback, reviewed our statistical data, and have made the decision to return to the original TTK values seen at launch.”

One of the goals behind the changes was to see if the Battlefield V experience could evolve and become more enjoyable for new players, the developer said, while still making the game caters to series veterans. That goal still remains, and EA DICE said achieving it will neither be quick nor easy, but it thanked the community for its feedback and participation in the changes.

As for those playlists that were going to be implemented, EA DICE has scrapped the plans for those. One playlist called “Conquest Core” was already playable, but the developer said it’s planning on removing that one on Tuesday and won’t be adding the remaining playlists.

“Starting tomorrow, December 18th at 4am PT / 7am ET / 1p CET, we will revert the TTK changes to their original launch states, we will remove the ‘Conquest Core’ playlist, and we will not introduce any new ‘Core’ playlists as mentioned in last week’s letter,” the announcement said. “This will be a server-side update and does not require a client download. We’ll continue to identify how we can improve the Battlefield V experience and will have more information for you around those changes starting in the new year.”

Battlefield V’s change-reverting update is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.