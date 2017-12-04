Star Wars: Battlefront II Datamines Show Off Possible DLC Additions



A new Star Wars: Battlefront II datamine has been released thanks to ongoing efforts by several different players and fans. With the upcoming DLC for The Last Jedi, characters like Finn, Captain Phasma, along with full-scale battles on Crait, there’s a lot for fans to look forward to. As ever, if you’re outright trying to avoid spoilers for The Last Jedi, don’t read forward. There’s no real information regarding the film, but just in case, we’ve warned you.

Videos from YouTube users DylanRocket and Uninspired Zebra show off more from the datamine, which shows off several anticipated additions that have yet to be fully confirmed by Electronic Arts or Lucasfilm. Some of the footage reveals a number of new weapons, as well as an early rendering of Captain Phasma — sans cloak — that shows off her capabilities, including the ability to recharge her health right on the battlefield. During a playthrough on Yavin IV, Phasma’s armor stands out just as boldly as it ever has, likely making her an immediately-recognizable powerhouse on the battlefield.

The menu screen for potential new battles on Crait shows off the game’s gorgeous renderings of Finn and Phasma, along with what players can achieve while taking out the other side. The video below shows off arcade maps for the game that have yet to be released. The Death Star II, Kashyuyk, Hoth, and Jakku are included in the footage.

As we get closer to The Last Jedi (and with Sony’s 2017 Playstation Experience show taking place this weekend in Anaheim) it’s likely that eager fans may hear more about the new DLC, which will release to mark the opening of The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is out now for Playstation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes to theaters on December 15th.