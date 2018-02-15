Bayonetta 1 + 2 Gets an Action Packed Launch Trailer

In just a matter of hours now, we’ll be getting a heavy dose of action on the Nintendo Switch with the release of the Bayonetta 1 + 2 pack, which originally came out for the Wii U, but will obviously shine even brighter on a more popular platform.

While we wait for the two pack to release this Friday, Nintendo has released a new trailer that gives us a taste of the excitement that the two Platinum Games-produced titles will bring – and maybe a preview of what’s to come whenever Bayonetta 3 eventually rolls around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, which can be seen above, starts with a brief vignette of colorful characters that are featured in both games, including Bayonetta, her fellow witch Jeanne, and a handful of other heroes and enemies.

From there, we start to dive a little bit into the gameplay that the games have to offer, starting with the original Bayonetta. We see how the powerful witch fares against larger enemies, including a quick transformation of her suit into a large demon-like creature that can chow down on a large foe with ease.

We then get a glimpse at some of the bosses that are included in the first game, as well as a peek at Bayonetta riding high on a motorcycle as she races to her next target.

Then we slowly shift into the action of Bayonetta 2, which works on a much larger scale as she utilizes her guns and powerful moves to obliterate her enemies, as well as her slo-mo “witch time” technique, which allows her to hit a few extra hits. Also, those execution moves are something else, as you can see.

But perhaps what’s most fascinating about the trailer are the Nintendo goodies you get to play with, including special costumes like Samus Aran’s armor from Metroid, as well as a Chain Chomp from Super Mario’s world as a weapon (you heard that right) and much more. These could possibly be unlocked with Amiibo within the game, though we have yet to see just what gets unlocked with each character.

We’re starting to get really excited for this two-pack, so enjoy the trailer above and be sure to check back for the full review next week!