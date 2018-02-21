Bayonetta 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch Review: Casting a Wondrous Spell

2018 could very well be a triumphant year for Platinum Games. The company has already proven that last year was a fundamental one with NieR: Automata, but, seriously, it just can’t go wrong with the Bayonetta franchise.

The original game not only worked wonders on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but also on PC with a nice 4K transfer; and Bayonetta 2 has become one of the best Wii U games out there, if not the best. And that’s not even counting the Bayonetta 3 announcement that came during The Game Awards, practically out of nowhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, as we’ve got another double dose of the bewitching goddess to enjoy in the meantime, as Nintendo has released a twin pack of Bayonetta games for the Switch. Both the original Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are included here, with all the bells and whistles of the previously released Wii U versions, as well as some bonus Nintendo goodies you can unlock over the course of the game, or with amiibo.

Looking Good Both Ways

It’s true, there’s not really a heaping amount of new content here. But then again, there doesn’t really need to be, as the Bayonetta games feel like complete adventures in their own right, with the gun-toting heroine taking on all comers with stylish punches and kicks, along with plenty of gunfire and her transforming attire, which can turn into a demon or other creatures and gobble on foes like they’re snack cakes.

But even without said content, both of the Bayonetta games shine, just as they did on previous platforms. It’s all about kicking butt and looking good while you do it, and both games do this with minimal effort.

True, when you’re playing the games in docked mode on the Switch, you’ll notice that they’re at 720p resolution instead of 1080p. But, seriously, unless you’ve got like a 100″ television or something, you’ll be hard pressed to notice the difference. The animation in both games are absolutely stellar; the staggering level detail, especially in Bayonetta 2, is really something; and even the cinemas are fun to watch.

The Presentation Slays Us

And then there’s playing the games in portable mode, and here’s where the two Bayonetta games really shine. They run beautifully on the tiny screen, with hardly any loss in their details. Sure, the smaller shooter stages can make it slightly difficult to see what’s going on, but that’s minimal compared to the bigger action sequences that are included. In short, no matter which way you go, you’ll have two Bayonetta experiences that are real eye-poppers – and not just for that sexy wardrobe.

The dialogue and music are unchanged from the Wii U versions of the game, but, again, they didn’t really need to adjust much. The soundtrack is a tour-de-force across both games, with dramatic symphonies playing with each new epic encounter. And Bayonetta herself is a charmer, a girl who definitely takes the label of “diva” to a whole new level. But, hey, she’s earned it, and we dare not argue with an armed goddess.

As for the gameplay, both games feel right at home on the Switch. In portable mode, the controls are easy to get into, and the HD Rumble actually makes each one feel a bit better. But even if you’re using a Pro Controller, you’ll be shocked at how well each of the games play, particularly Bayonetta 2, which adds a couple of new tricks, like being able to dash across levels with a panther-like transformation. The bonus weapons are still as awesome as ever, too, if you can pick them up along the way.

Don’t Miss This Be-Witching Treat

Bayonetta 1 + 2 also has extras to spare, including challenge rooms that will put your fighting skills to good use; the classic Angel Attack mini-game where you can score bonus goodies; and, as I mentioned, unlockable Nintendo goods and notes that really provide some fan service, whether you’re seeing a mention of Super Smash Bros. (in which Bayonetta takes part) or knocking around foes with a Chain Chomp. Yes, that Chain Chomp. The Metroid and Link costumes may be my personal favorites, to be honest.

If there’s one negative to this package, it’s that you have to download Bayonetta separately onto your system. Having a physical copy of Bayonetta 2 is nice, but there should have been an option to buy the game physically. But it’s not the end of the world – if it’s physical versions you want, hunt yourself down a Climax Version. I already am.

While Bayonetta 3 will no doubt steal the show from the first two games when it eventually arrives, Bayonetta 1 + 2 is one hell of a twin pack to keep you occupied in the meantime. Small resolution issues aside, the games still look fantastic; and the gameplay is as entertaining as ever. Considering the gravitas of her adventures, this witch can fly me to the moon anytime.

WWG’s Score: 4.5 / 5

Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.