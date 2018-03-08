Bayonetta 3 Director Makes Playful Threat To Nintendo, Demands Virtual Console On Switch

Ever since its official announcement last year at The Game Awards, Bayonetta 3 has been stirring up a lot of attention for Nintendo, promising to be just as terrific a chapter in the series as the previously released Bayonetta 2.

Or so we think – Hideki Kamiya may be holding back his best effort unless Nintendo announces some special features for the Nintendo Switch.

The director, who notoriously blocks people on Twitter (myself included) as a term of endearment, recent went back onto the service with a pair of demands for the publisher – with a fun little “or else” attached on the end.

He noted, “If you don’t announce Virtual console and new Joy-Con with cross shape d-pad, we may lose motivation for developing Bayo 3. Understand, Ninty?”

Now, some people are actually freaking out about this, because they want Bayonetta 3 to be of top-tier quality. But what you should understand is that Kamiya is known for his sense of humor. Again, he blocks people on Twitter playfully – as far as we know – and he’s always enjoyable to talk to at interviews. So he could just be toying with the big “N”, and, hopefully, teasing something to be announced during today’s Nintendo Direct.

And he does have a point – Virtual Console games for Nintendo Switch would be ideal. We already know that classic games will be coming with the company’s Online service, but we’d love to get our hands on other games directly for purchase, especially of the GameCube variety.

And, yeah, that change to the JoyCon controller wouldn’t hurt either. Maybe Kamiya is simply suggesting a change that will make the Bayonetta games more comfortable to play. A proper D-pad is way better than buttons, guys. Come on.

Nintendo hasn’t said anything – and more than likely knows that Kamiya is probably kidding around. After all, Bayonetta 3 will be a huge game for the Switch, and there’s no way Platinum Games would skimp on their quality now…right?

Here’s hoping we see some good announcements today for the Switch. We already know about Mario Tennis Aces, so let’s see what’s next!

Bayonetta 3 will reportedly release sometime this year for Nintendo Switch.

