PlatinumGames Gives Nintendo Switch Fans Much-Needed Bayonetta 3 Update

PlatinumGames has provided an update on its highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bayonetta 3, a game many Nintendo fans are worried about due to the lack of updates and information about the game. That said, according to PlatinumGames' Hideki Kamiya, fans shouldn't be worried that the game is canceled or in a bad state. In fact, Kamiya suggested fans take “take any concerns [they] have like that and throw them out the window immediately”.

"I’m on Twitter so I see a lot of comments every day," said Kamiya while speaking to VGC. "I’m happy that there’s still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend I’m seeing which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been canceled. I want you guys to take any concerns you have like that and throw them out the window immediately because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been canceled by any means. Please look forward to it!”

Bayonetta 3 was first announced for the Nintendo Switch back at The Game Awards 2017. Since then, we've seen nothing of the game, and we've heard almost nothing about it as well. And this is why Nintendo fans are worried, but apparently these worries will prove unwarranted.

That said, unfortunately, there's still no word on when we will finally get to see the game or get any concrete details on it. And with rumors that Nintendo has no Directs planned for the summer means it may still be a while before we get to see the Switch exclusive.

Bayonetta 3 is in development exclusively for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or even a release window. That said, at this point, it's safe to assume the earliest we will see the game is in 2021.

