Nintendo Teases ‘Bayonetta 3’ Will Release on Switch “Sooner Than Anticipated”

Ever since Nintendo announced Bayonetta 3 for the Nintendo Switch back in 2017 at The Game Awards, it has hardly said a peep about the game since. In fact, we still haven’t even gotten another trailer.

As a result, many people believe the title is still a ways off, and most likely 2020 bound. However, a new tease from Nintendo suggests that the highly-anticipated Switch exclusive may be coming sooner than expected, possibly even this year.

Speaking on the official Nintendo Power podcast, Nintendo of America’s senior product marketing manager Bill Trinen, eventually found himself talking about PlatinumGames and its partnership with Nintendo over the years. And while talking about this topic, Trinen seemingly suggests Bayonetta 3 will be releasing this year.

“This is what I think is so great about the partnership between Nintendo and Platinum Games,” said Trinen speaking about the recently announced Astral Chain, another Switch joint from PlatinumGames. “Because to me, I look at [Astral Chain] and I see the kind of intense action game that historically you haven’t seen a lot of on Nintendo platforms. With this collaboration with PlatinumGames, being able to bring stuff like that… and knowing that they mentioned, of course, Bayonetta 3, [which is] still in the works, it really helps to round out the library overall of what’s available on Switch.

“And of course, that’s another game that’s maybe coming a little bit sooner than people anticipated, later this year.”

As you could see, Trinen seems to suggest Bayonetta 3 will be out this year, which would be much earlier than most expected it to hit.

That said, I wouldn’t cross my fingers too hard here. Even if what Trinen is implying is the case, it’s always possible the title gets delayed, and without a release window even announced, it makes it very easy for Nintendo to push back the title if it thinks it needs more time.

Further, if it was going to release this year, you’d think Nintendo would have showcased it during the recent Direct, unless of course it’s saving it as its big splash at E3 this year.

