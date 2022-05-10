Bayonetta 3 Release Date Reaffirmed for 2022

✖

If you were starting to worry that Bayonetta 3 might somehow slip out of 2022, then fear not, as the game should still be on track to launch later this year. After a long period of silence, Nintendo and PlatinumGames finally showed off gameplay for Bayonetta 3 in the early portion of this year during a Nintendo Direct presentation. And while fans still have a number of questions about what the latest installment in the action series might have in store, those questions should be answered before long.

Early this morning, Nintendo released its latest financial report to go over its earnings from the past fiscal year. While this report focused on how the video game publisher did in the previous year, it also provided a roadmap of what it has in store down the road. In doing so, Nintendo listed the launch window for Bayonetta 3 and reaffirmed that the game is slated to release before 2022 comes to a close. No further release window within this year was provided by Nintendo, but it doesn't look like the game is in danger of being delayed, at least for now.

Likely the biggest lingering question surrounding Bayonetta 3, outside of its release date, is when we'll next see the game in action. Although Nintendo and PlatinumGames haven't committed to another showing for the title just yet, it seems likely that we could see more of it at some point this summer. Nintendo typically holds a major Direct presentation of some sort around June, and while this hasn't yet been confirmed to happen this year, such an event would most likely be where Bayonetta 3 is shown off again. Until that time, though, we'll just have to continue to rewatch the game's previous trailer to tide ourselves over.

At what point in this year are you expecting Bayonetta 3 to launch? And are you going to look to pick up this game for yourself on Switch whenever it does arrive? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.