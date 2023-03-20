Bayonetta Origins Developer Addresses Sequel Possibility

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon just released a few days ago, but PlatinumGames and Nintendo are already exploring the possibility of a sequel. The Nintendo Switch spin-off takes place prior to the events of the Bayonetta trilogy, showcasing a much younger take on Cereza, as she’s just learning how to be an Umbra Witch. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Everything), series creator Hideki Kamiya and Nintendo’s Makoto Okazaki were asked about the possibility of Bayonetta Origins becoming a series of its own.

“If I just come out and say it openly, we want to make this title part ofa new series, and keep expanding the world,” said Kamiya. “There’s plenty ofpreparation that goes into that, and we are having discussions along thelines of ‘We want to do this kind of thing right?’ with director(Abebe) Tinari. Although we haven’t quite had any of those discussionswith Nintendo yet…”

“So there’s certainly nothing concrete we can say at this point, butpersonally at least, I don’t think this is the end,” Ozaki replied, laughing. “For now I think itwould be best to listen to the opinions of everyone who played this gameand consider where we should go next.”

It remains to be seen how the game will perform commercially, but Bayonetta Origins has already found a lot of critical success. Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with strong praise being given for the story and gameplay. In my Comicbook.com review for the game, I awarded it a 4.5 out of 5, stating that I’d “be first in line for a sequel.” Of course, some players might feel differently, especially since the spin-off is so different from previous Bayonetta titles. That could easily scare some people away from trying it, no matter how positive the reviews are. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon performs before expecting news of a sequel!

