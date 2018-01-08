‘Bayonetta’ Twin Pack For Nintendo Switch Will Feature Full Amiibo Support, Unlocks New Costumes

We’re just a few weeks away from experiencing the return of Bayonetta, this time on the Nintendo Switch, with a two-pack that includes both her original adventure and the Wii U sequel, both of which will be playable both on the go and at home. And now, it appears that the package will also have another neat feature that’ll make it easy to take advantage of those Amiibo figurines.

Nintendo’s UK website has confirmed that the games will have full Amiibo support once you scan them with them booted up. The main goal of this is to unlock special costumes for Bayonetta right off the bat. The site didn’t detail which costumes would be available, but judging by what was offered in the Wii U version, there will no doubt be a few nostalgic treats, including costumes based on Metroid (Samus Aran), Star Fox and more. And, yes, that means you’ll be able to battle through the game with fox ears and gun boots, if that suits your fancy.

The publisher did make note on the product page that the costumes can still be unlocked in the game, but didn’t detail exactly how. More than likely, they’ll become available once you beat the game the first time through. We’ll let you know once this information is confirmed.

The full list of costumes available in previous versions of the game include Link (from The Legend of Zelda), Princess Peach, Daisy, Samus and Fox McCloud. We’re likely to see those costumes return, along with a few extra ones. Fingers crossed.

Bayonetta‘s twin pack will release on Nintendo Switch on February 16th.